McKINNEY — Pastor Perez had a hat trick and goalkeeper Felipe Tristan had seven saves as the Brook Hill Guard defeated McKinney Christian 5-2 on Monday in a soccer match.
In the girls game, McKinney Christian scored a 4-0 win over the Lady guard. Kaniyah Hill had seven saves in goal for Brook Hill (4-4-1, 1-1).
In the Guard’s win, Mio Engqvist and Leo Pereira each scored goals. Josh Collins had two assists with Pereira dishing out one.
Brook Hill goes to 7-2 overall and 2-0 in district.
Both BH teams return to play on Friday at Dallas Christian. The girls are set to play at 5 p.m., followed by the boys at 7 p.m.