The Brook Hill soccer squads swept Dallas Cristo Rey on Friday and Dallas Bishop Dunne on Saturday.
FRIDAY
In the girls game, Hadleigh Clark had a hat trick to lead the Lady Guard (11-4-1, 7-2) to a 5-0 win over Cristo Rey. Dominika Ducal added two goals.
Ducal had two assists and Ella Harde had one assist.
Goalkeeper Kaniyah Hill had four saves for the clean sheet.
Brook Hill won 2-0 in the boys game.
Josh Collins and Price James each scored goals.
Leo Perriera each had two assists.
Goalkeeper Felipe Tristan made eight saves to garner the clean sheet.
SATURDAY
In Dallas, the Lady Guard (12-4-1, 8-2) won 3-0 and the Guard (12-5-0, 7-3) won 4-1 over the Falcons.
In the girls game, Clark had her second consecutive hat trick, all unassisted.
Hill had three saves for the clean sheet.
In the boys game, Mio Engqvisthad two goals with Collins and Perriera adding one each.
Collins and Asa Kerr each had assists.
Tristan was in goal and made seven saves.
The teams are scheduled to host Dallas Christian on Monday at Herrington Stadium in Bullard. The girls play at 5 p.m., followed by the boys at 7 p.m.