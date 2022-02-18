The Brook Hill soccer squads swept Dallas Cristo Rey on Friday.
In the girls game, Hadleigh Clark had a hat trick to lead the Lady Guard (11-4-1, 7-2) to a 5-0 win over Cristo Rey. Dominika Ducal added two goals.
Ducal had two assists and Ella Harde had one assist.
Goalkeeper Kaniyah Hill had four saves for the clean sheet.
Brook Hill (11-5-0, 6-3) won 2-0 in the boys game.
Josh Collins and Price James each scored goals.
Leo Perriera each had two assists.
Goalkeeper Felipe Tristan made eight saves to garner the clean sheet.
Both teams are in action on Saturday, traveling to Dallas to meet Bishop Dunne in games scheduled for 1 and 3 p.m.