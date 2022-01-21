Dominika Ducal and Hadleigh Clark each scored two goals to help the Bullard Brook Hill Lady Guard to a 6-0 soccer win over Garland Brighter Horizons.
Belle Reed and Halle Meister added a goal each.
Assists were from Ducal (2), Ella Hardee (1), Drea Tonroy (1) and Paula Martinez (1).
Goalkeeper Kaniyah Hill made two saves as the Lady Guard improve to 6-4-1 overall and 3-1 in district.
In the boys game, Brook Hill and Brighter Horizons tied 2-2 but the Guard lost on penalty kicks (4-2).
Pastor Perez and Mio Engqvist each scored goals for BH (7-3, 2-1). Engqvist had an assist. Goalkeeper Felipe Tristan made seven saves.
Both teams travel to Dallas to meet Cristo Rey on Tuesday. Games are set for 5 (girls) and 7 (boys) p.m.