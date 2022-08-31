Two old rivals, Dallas College-Richland and Tyler Junior College, met on the pitch Tuesday night.
The physical double-overtime match ended in a 0-0 tie before about 250 fans at Pat Hartley Soccer Complex in Tyler.
The Apaches, ranked No. 4 in the nation in Division I, go to 0-0-1 while four-time defending NJCAA Division III national champion Thunderducks go to 2-0-1.
"I was pleased — it was a great game," said TJC coach Steve Clements, who has led the Apaches to six national championships. "They have a great team, they have been playing awhile and our guys have been together for two weeks. I am really pleases for where we are at this stage of the season. Obviously, still a lot of work to do. But please with our staff and players — good opening game."
Clements noted the play of goalkeeper Aidan Leak (sophomore, Cape Town, South Africa) and forward Luis Flores (sophomore, Lufkin), along with the backline of defenders Juan Pineda, Antonio Biggs, Mohammed Shahabodien and Jozo Cancar. Also midfielders Thomas Iamaille, Marc Triet and Issaka Salifu.
Joining Flores at forward were Tyger Smalls and Tony Ngombi.
"(Thunderducks') front seven probably as good as anybody in the country," Clements said.
Rodrigo Artiga was in goal for Richland, which had scored 3-0 back-to-back wins to behind the season over LSU-Eunice and Coastal Bend.
The Apaches return to play on Saturday, hosting Jacksonville College. The contest has a 6 p.m. scheduled start. The match was originally scheduled for Jacksonville, but the Jaguars elected to play in Tyler.
In the first game of the doubleheader, the TJC Apache Ladies, ranked No. 2 in the nation with a 3-0 record, play the Lady Jaguars at 4 p.m.
The Thunderducks are scheduled to host Dodge City (Kansas) at 8 p.m. Friday in Dallas.
SMOKE SIGNALS: The Apache Ladies volleyball team, ranked No. 17, traveled to Brenham and knocked off No. 9 and previously unbeaten Blinn College, 3-1, in the Region XIV opener. TJC won 25-21, 20-25, 25-23, 26-14 for its fourth straight win to improve to 5-3 on the season. The Lady Bucs fall to 8-1. The Apache Ladies return to play on Thursday, hosting Trinity Valley. The match is scheduled for 6 p.m. at Wagstaff Gymnasium. .... The TJC football team (1-0) takes on No. 8 Kilgore College (0-0) on Saturday in Longview. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. at Lobo Stadium. The Rangers are playing their first two "home" games in Longview as their home stadium, R.E. St. John Memorial Stadium is undergoing renovations.