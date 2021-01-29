The All Saints soccer teams split a pair of games on Thursday at Mewbourne Field in Tyler.
The Trojans scored a 13-1 win over Bishop Gorman, while the Lady Trojans fell to Collin County Coram Deo 6-1.
BOYS
Ethan Fanous scored four goals with teammates Blake Lin and Barrett Lin each scoring hat tricks for the second consecutive game.
Other Trojans scoring goals were Shahan Ahmed, Joey Valdez and Greg Vallejo. Assists were from Barrett Lin (2), Ahmed (1), Zuhair Khan (1) and Sam Emiru.
Sid Cleofe scored the goal for the Crusaders.
All Saints moved to 8-1 on the season and 6-0 in TAPPS Division III District 2 soccer match.
GIRLS
Tate Elfarr scored All Saints' goal. All Saints players commended for their play were Heather Hall, Caroline Khalaf, Gabby Merey and Kate Wright.
The All Saints teams return to play on Saturday, traveling to Colleyville to meet Covenant Christian in a doubleheader, The girls are set to play at 10 a.m., followed by the boys at 2 p.m.