Ethan Fanous scored two goals to help lead the All Saints Trojans to a 4-0 win over Plano Coram Deo on Monday in a TAPPS Division III District 2 soccer match at Mewbourne Field.
The Trojans go to 4-0 in league play.
Along with Fanous, Will Morgan and Tyler Begood each added goals.
All Saints Coach Andrew Schubert also praised the defensive performance of defenders Harper Davis and James Moore, along with center midfielders Joey Valdez and Mark Scott.
The Trojans are scheduled to play Bishop Gorman on Thursday at McCallum Stadium. The game has a 5:30 p.m. scheduled start.