Baylor safety Jairon McVea (42), linebacker Terrel Bernard (2), running back Abram Smith (7), wide receiver R.J. Sneed (0) running back Trestan Ebner (1) and safety Jalen Pitre (8) celebrate with the trophy after defeating Oklahoma State in an NCAA college football game for the Big 12 Conference championship in Arlington, Saturday. The Bears will meet Mississippi in the Sugar Bowl.(AP Photo/Tim Heitman)