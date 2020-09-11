MINEOLA — For the second straight home game the Mineola Yellowjackets used a big third quarter to power past the West Rusk Raiders 36-14 on Friday at Meredith Memorial Stadium.
With the teams tied at 7-7 at halftime, the Yellowjackets used the Wildcat formation to spark a 20-0 outburst in third quarter to swing the game into Mineola's favor.
The 'Jackets took the second-half kickoff with Trevion Sneed in the Wildcat and drove for the go-ahead score. Sneed had five carries for 60 yards in the 77-yard drive. Sneed topped off the march with a 34-yard run. Gustavo Sanchez's PAT gave Mineola a 14-7 lead with 8:42 on the clock.
Just a few seconds later, TJ Moreland returned a fumble 38 yards for a TD. Sanchez's extra point put Mineola on top 21-7.
With 1:40 on the clock in the third, Sneed scored from the 3. The PAT failed and Mineola led 27-7.
The Yellowjackets went on top 34-7 with 6:59 on the clock in the fourth quarter as Sneed scored on another 3-yard dash. Sanchez's PAT was good.
West Rusk pulled within 34-14 as Carson Martin found the end zone on a 44-yard run. Alexis Magallanes' kick was good.
Then with 4:05 left, West Rusk fumbled and slapped it out of the end zone for a safety and the final score of 36-14.
West Rusk took the opening kickoff and marched 59 yards in nine plays with Andon Mata hitting Peyton Lyon for a 5-yard TD pass. Magallanes' kick made it 7-0 with 8:00 on the clock.
Mineola then marched 75 yards on 10 plays, topped off by Moreland connecting with Dawson Pendergrass for a 41-yard TD pass. Sanchez's kick tied the game at 7-7 with 2:46 in the first period.
Pendergrass rushed for 190 yards on 14 carries, including a 93-yard dash. He also had three catches for 89 yards and a TD.
Sneed added 161 yards and three TDs on 24 attempts. Moreland connected on 7 of 11 attempts for 103 yards with a TD and an interception.
D.J. Newsome had a fumble recovery for Mineola.
Mata hit on 8 of 22 passing attempts for 105 yards and a TD with Omarion Anthony grabbing three passes for 29 yards. Jamal Ford rushed for 51 yards on six attempts. Martin rushed one time for 44 yards and a TD.
Mineola has a bye next week before playing at Winnsboro on Friday, Sept. 25, while West Rusk (0-2) visits Malakoff (1-2) on Friday, Sept. 18.