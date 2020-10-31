MINEOLA — Mineola used "Thunder" (Trevion Sneed) and "Lightning" (Dawson Pendergrass) to power the Yellowjackets to a 50-35 victory over Emory Rains on Friday in a District 5-3A Division I football game at Meredith Memorial Stadium.
Sneed, a senior SMU commit, rushed for 327 yards and four touchdowns on 34 carries. Pendergrass, a sophomore, added 228 yards and four TDs.
On the season, Sneed has rushed for 2,097 yards and 27 touchdowns on 225 carries. In eight games, Pendergrass has 950 yards and 13 TDs on 96 attempts. He has added 25 receptions for 443 yards and six touchdowns.
Defensively, Sneed added eight tackles, two tackles for loss, a sack and four quarterback pressures. For the season, Sneed has 100 tackles and an interception. Pendergrass had five unassisted tackles, an interception and one pass break up. For 2020, Pendergrass has returned two interceptions for touchdowns and four pickoffs on the year.
Other top defenders for the Yellowjackets were Kobe Kendrick (8 tackles, 3 TFL, 1 sack, 2 QB pressures) and Thomas Hooton (8 tackles, 1 interception, 1 pass break up). Drew Robertson recovered a fumble and Coy Anderson caused a fumble.
Rains senior quarterback Luke Sheppard saw his first action since being injured in the Oct. 2 game with Pottsboro. Sheppard hit on 7 of 16 passing attempts for 128 yards. He added 56 yards rushing and a TD on 19 attempts.
Mason Songer added 117 yard and two touchdowns on 19 carries for the Wildcats. He also added two receptions for 54 yards.
Bobby Dell led the Wildcats with 14 tackles, while James Hinch added 12 stops. Dell had five TFLs and two sacks. Donovan Thorneberry had two sacks as well. Drake Hurley added an interception.
Mineola (8-1) is tied for the district lead with Winnsboro and Pottsboro with all at 5-1 in league play. Rains is 5-4 on the season and 2-4 in district.
The Yellowjackets are scheduled to visit Commerce on Friday in the regular season finale. The Wildcats are slated to host Bonham in Emory.