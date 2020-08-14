Charles “Ollie” Osborne, a junior at SMU, won his quarterfinal match on Friday to advance to the semifinals of the 120th U.S. Amateur being held in Bandon, Oregon.
Joining Osborne, of Reno, Nevada, in the Final Four were Tyler Strafaci (Davie, Florida), Aman Gupta (Concord, North Carolina) and Matthew Sharpstene (Asheville, North Carolina). The championship is being played at Bandon Dunes Golf Resort.
Osborne, the No. 27 seed, scored a 2 & 1 win over No. 62 Cameron Sisk of San Diego. Sisk is a junior at Arizona State.
Other quarterfinal results were: No. 41 Strafaci 1 up over No. 16 Stewart Hagestad (Newport Beach, California); No. 5 Gupta 1 up over No. 20 Michael Thorbjornsen (Wellesley, Massachusetts); and Sharpstene 4 & 2 over No. 47 Philip Barbaree (Shreveport, Louisiana).
Strafaci (senior, Georgia Tech) meets Gupta (sophomore, Oklahoma State) beginning at at 5 p.m. (Central) Saturday, while Osborne takes on Sharpstene (senior, West Virginia) at 5:20 p.m.
Hagestad is 29 and played golf at Southern California. Thorbjornsen is a 2020 high school graduate and will be a freshman at Stanford while Barbaree will be a senior at LSU.
The semifinals will be broadcast on the GOLF Channel beginning at 6 p.m. Saturday. The semifinal winners advance to Sunday’s 36-hole final (6 p.m., GOLF).
Osborne will try to become the fifth Mustang to win the U.S. Amateur, joining Bryson DeChambeau (2015), Hank Kuenhe (1998), Colt Knost (2007) and Kelly Kraft (2011).