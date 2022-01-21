Ashad Walker scored 15 of his game-high 24 points in the third quarter as the Tyler Lions downed the Whitehouse Wildcats 80-42 on Friday in a District 16-5A basketball game at the THS Gymnasium.
The Lions improve to 15-10 overall and 1-2 in district after dropping their first two league games by a total of seven points. The Wildcats fall to 5-18 and 0-2.
Tyler is slated to host Huntsville on Tuesday with Whitehouse visiting Nacogdoches the same night.
The Lions led throughout, achieving a quick double-digit lead in the first quarter.
Walker, Tyler’s smooth-shooting guard with excellent body control near the basket, hit 4 of 4 3-pointers in the third quarter, along with an old-fashioned three-point play for 15 points in the period. He did not play the fourth.
Keller Smith, who had a nice jumper, led the Wildcats with 13 points, including a 3-pointer.
Tyler point guard Derrick McFall added 13 points, including a 3-pointer as well as four rebounds and two steals.
Others scoring for the Lions were Bryson Hill (9 points), Kyron Key (7 points, 1 3-pointer), Marquette Mosley (7 points), Jabari Harris (7 points, 1 3-pointer), Marquette Martin (5 points, 1 3-pointer), Montrell Wade (4 points), Jamarcus Battee (2 points) and Chris Turner (2 points).
Hill added seven rebounds and four steals. Key had five boards with Wade and McFall adding four each. McFall, Battee ad Xavier Tatum had two steals apiece.
Also scoring for Whitehouse were Bryson Hawkins (8 points, 2 3-pointers), Emmanuel Dews (8), Max Clemons (5), Jaden Brandon (4), Isaac Lacy (2) and Dylan Acker (2).
Dews and Ivan Lacy each had five rebounds. Isaac Lacy and Brandon had four boards each.
Tyler won the JV game, 69-40.
In Whitehouse, the LadyCats scored a 52-39 win over the Lady Lions. Susie Moran led Whitehouse with 12 points and 20 rebounds. She was followed by Maddie Herrington and Machila Dews with 10 points each. Massilia Kadi added seven points and 14 rebounds.