WHITEHOUSE — Although the netters played late into the night on Wednesday, it was well worth the wait as the Tyler High Lions clinched the District 16-5A Tennis Tournament Championship.
There was elation for Coach Alex Quinones and his Lions as the euphoria continued into Thursday.
"We are on Cloud Nine," said Quinones, who grew up in a tennis family and played baseball at UTA. "The kids are ecstatic.
"This has been a difficult challenge for this team, overcoming not only the difficulties that the COVID-19 has presented, but also that six seniors decided to the leave the team at mid-term. They fought through the adversity. That meant bringing up players from the JV. They just decided they were going to work and try to improve each day."
The formula worked as the Lions won the district boys championship and the Lady Lions finished as runner-up with Jacksonville.
Tyler won the boys title with 37.5 points, followed by Whitehouse (35), Jacksonville (32.5), Nacogdoches (20), Huntsville (0) and Lufkin (0).
On the girls' side, Whitehouse won with 65 points, followed by Tyler (17.5), Jacksonville (17.5), Huntsville (15), Lufkin (10) and Nacogdoches (0).
It is believed to be the first district tennis championship for Tyler High since the 1950s when Dwight D. Eisenhower was president. Over the years, the squad has had netters go to regionals but the team title has eluded the Lions. Now, THS has a record number of netters clinching regional berths.
Earning the boys doubles district championship and taking the gold was the team of Benito Moore and Robert Lara. They defeated the team of Grant Anderson and Joseph Weippert of Whitehouse. Taking third was Travis Dosser and Sergio Rivera of Jacksonville while Whitehouse's Joriel Almazan and Adam Cox were fourth.
Winning the bronze for third place for Tyler were Devan Jones (boys singles), Marlena Marquez and Shaniyah Reese (girls doubles) and Angel Hymes and Bryan Hernandez (mixed doubles).
Taking fourth place in mixed doubles for THS were Jose Ortega and Emily Ramos.
"Seeing the smiles on these young men and women ... to see them know what they can accomplish ..." Quinones said. "This is so special for Cujo Tennis. This is a players-led program. The players encourage their teammates, watch their matches, pat each other on the back, cheer for them, eat lunch together with their heads not down looking at their phones. This shows the success you can achieve with work and encouraging others."
The first day of the tournament was played in Jacksonville on Tuesday and was moved to Whitehouse on Wednesday due to weather conditions.
Tyler had the most players advance to the second day, all competing for either a district title or third place.
In boys singles, Arya Vyas of Nacogdoches took first, followed by runner-up Alex Hassell of Jacksonville. Jones was third with Whitehouse's Gage Henson fourth.
Kaitlyn Monroe of Whitehouse won girls singles over Huntsville's Kendall Hoke. Lufkin's Eesha Kumar was third and Haley George of Jacksonville placed fourth.
The Whitehouse team of Ainsley Anderson and Skylar Leach captured the gold in girls doubles, followed by teammates Avril Cook and Jacie Gregory. Tyler's Reese and Marquez were third with Jacksonville's Molly Bentoski and Laurine Ugbebor fourth.
Whitehouse won the mixed doubles with Sarah Teves and Ashton Aguilar taking the title over Jacksonville's Isabelle Maiquez and Alex Hesterley.
Quinones was also appreciative of the Tyler ISD Athletics and their support of providing two assistant coaches — Allison Winspear and Francisco Ramirez.
"The Tyler ISD Athletics department has set us up to succeed," said Quinones, whose mother is the tennis director at Crowley High and his father is a professor who teaches tennis at TCU as part of the physical education program. "The TISD has started middle school tennis which has proved to be the catalyst to be successful at the high school level. Before the middle school program, many of the students had not picked up a racket until their freshman year in high school."
He added the team was appreciative of the uniforms, meals and everything the athletic department and school provides.
"This has been a huge life lesson for these young men and women," said Quinones, who will take the team to regionals on April 27-28 in McKinney.
Other members of the Lions team are Enrique Fernandez, Pedro Mena, Quynton Johnson and Micah Godair.
Other members of the Lady Lions are Anna Perdomo, Magali Estrada, Tatyana Lewis and Jocelyn Cruz.