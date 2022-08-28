Tanner Jacobson was the man with the big smile on his face Saturday night.
Jacobson made his debut as the new head football coach of the Tyler Junior College Apaches.
His inaugural game was a smashing success, a 65-0 victory over Resolution Academy Prep of Arlington at Christus Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium.
"It is always good to go 1-0," said Jacobson, who came to TJC after being an assistant coach at Snow (Utah) College. "Half the teams are 1-0 and half the teams are 0-1. It's always great to get the first one out of the way."
The Apaches played numerous players as they raced out to a 28-0 first quarter lead and eventually a 49-0 halftime advantage. In the second half, the teams played 10 minute quarters instead of the usual 15 minutes.
While the TJC offense put up 431 yards, the defense was even more impressive — holding the Wildcats to minus 15 total yards (minus 23 rushing and plus 8 yards passing).
In the fourth quarter, Zion Fona and Jahron Manning sacked RPA's punter, Jordyn Carden in the end zone for a safety, the Apaches' final points.
Connor Clay, a sophomore linebacker from Athens, had two sacks as did James Collins, a sophomore defensive lineman from Mesquite. The Apaches had a total of eight sacks.
Freshman linebacker Felipe Tristan, a former Brook Hill star, had an interception for TJC as did Christian Fagan, a sophomore defensive back from Dallas. Malik Williams, a sophomore linebacker from Gilmer, recovered a fumble in the end zone for a touchdown.
Deniquez Dunn, a wide receiver turned quarterback, started for the Apaches. He connected on 7 of 15 passing attempts for 95 yards and three TD passes, all in the first quarter. He tossed scores to Owen Olsen (9 yards), Xavier Neal (34 yards) and Tray Taylor (21 yards). Dunn also rushed for 39 yards on four carries.
Neal made a super diving catch in the end zone for the touchdown. It appeared the ball would be overthrown, but the freshman speedster from Houston, put on the after-burners, stretched out and made a remarkable catch.
Coleby Hamm (7-61, 2 TDs) and Emanuel Arinze (8-61) led Tyler in rushing. Hamm scored on runs of 5 and 32 yards. Logan Johnson, 57 yards on five carries, added a 30-yard TD dash. Quarterback Hunt Young got into the act too, tossing a 78-yard TD pass to Josh Bolden while also finding the end zone from five yards.
Freshman kicker Aaron Gallegos, who was all-state at Carlisle High School just down the road in Price, was 9 of 9 on extra points. His 51-yard field goal attempt was just short.
While happy, Jacobson said there is more work to be done as the Apaches take on rival Kilgore College on Saturday, Sept. 3. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. at Lobo Stadium in Longview. R.E. St. John Memorial Stadium in Kilgore is undergoing renovations, forcing the Rangers to play at couple of games in Longview.
"We have some things to fix," Jacobson said. "I was impressed how we executed Xs and Os. There were a couple of things between the whistles, getting lined up — a handful of little things we need to get corrected to move forward to be the team that we want to be. Other than that I was impressed."