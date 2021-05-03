Six Tyler Legacy student-athletes signed to compete at the collegiate level in five different sports on Monday morning in the TL Varsity Gymnasium.
Swimmers Chase Fields and Davis Oster are going to Oklahoma Christian University and Virginia Military Institute, respectively. Nick Knight is going to St. Edward’s University for cross country and track. Eli Grogan is going to Clarke University for football. Deanna Zarcone will play soccer at Northeast Texas Community College. Avery Molina will cheer for the University of Texas at Tyler.
Fields, who qualified for the state meet in the 100 butterfly as a junior and the 100 butterfly and 200 freestyle as a senior, is taking his talents to Edmond, Oklahoma, to swim for Oklahoma Christian.
“It wasn’t a school I was really looking at, at first, but their head coach, Josh Davis, gave me interest in the school,” Fields said. “I went and did a tour there just out of curiosity, and it was a really nice campus. After talking to the staff there, I started getting more interested and doing more research. The staff, the level of academics and the head coach is really what led me to want to go there.”
Fields said he wants to work in the medical field after college.
Fields’ teammate, Oster, is going to VMI in Lexington City, Virginia.
Legacy swim coach Jason Petty said Oster was a long-distance swimmer, who transitioned into the individually medley before specializing in the butterfly and breaststroke at the end of his high school career.
Knight will join his older brother, Haftu, in Austin. Haftu is a standout runner for the University of Texas at Austin.
This season, Knight won the District 10-6A cross country meet and finished fifth at the regional meet to advance to state for the second year in a row.
“Nick has had a great career,” Legacy cross country coach Dennis Baker said. “He’s an outstanding runner and a great student-athlete. Other than that, he’s just a really great person.”
Knight said St. Edward’s really stood out to him in more ways than one.
“There were several reasons,” Knight said. “One, it’s in Austin, and I love Austin. Second of all, it’s a great school for academics and athletics. Their coaches are awesome, and they have really good academic programs. I’m not just going there to improve my running career, but also to improve academically, so it was a great option for me.”
Knight said he is undecided on a major but is currently looking into anthropology.
Grogan suffered season-ending injuries in each of his last two years of high school, but that didn’t deter him.
“During the summer workouts, this guy was a leader on the field,” Legacy head football coach Joe Willis said. “He worked incredibly hard to get back from that injury and then ended up having another injury his senior year. After that, he never missed a practice. He was there for his teammates every single day. Because of his perseverance, he has earned an opportunity to go play college football.”
Grogan had established himself as the Red Raiders’ top receiver and had four catches for 100 yards before suffering the injury. Now, Grogan will head to Clarke University in Dubuque, Iowa.
“Even with the season-ending injury, they took a chance on me, and I thank them for that,” Grogan said.
Grogan said he plans to major in business.
Zarcone led District 10-6A with 17 assists as a senior and also scored 15 goals while helping the Lady Raiders win three district titles. Now, she will head to Mount Pleasant, a place where she is familiar, to play soccer for Northeast Texas.
“Mount Pleasant is where I used to live, and that’s where my dad and step mom live, so I am going to go live with them and continue to play soccer there,” Zarcone said. “I also have a lot of friends that I used to play soccer with that are also going there to play.”
Zarcone said she hopes to be an ICU nurse once she is finished with college.
Molina was a competitive gymnast until she began cheerleading as a freshman. Now, Molina will go to UT Tyler to continue her cheer career.
“I’m so excited and so honored to be a part of the UT Tyler cheer program,” Molina said.
Molina said she plans to be a nursing major.