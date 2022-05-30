Texas A&M, which won its last seven SEC series under first-year coach Jim Schlossnagle to lock up a national seed after not making the tournament last year, is one of six Lone Star State schools to earn bids into NCAA baseball tournament, the NCAA announced on Monday.
Joining the Aggies in the tourney include Texas, TCU, Texas Tech, Texas State and Dallas Baptist.
The 64-team tournament opens Friday in 16 regionals. Winners advance to eight best-of-three super regionals. Those winners move on to the College World Series in Omaha.
The top eight national seeds are assured of hosting super regionals if they win their regionals.
Texas A&M (37-18) is the No. 5 national seed. Other national seeds include: No. 1 Tennessee (53-7), No. 2 Stanford (41-14), No. 3 Oregon State (44-15), No. 4 Virginia Tech (41-12), No. 6 Miami (39-18), No. 7 Oklahoma State (39-20) and No. 8 East Carolina (42-18).
The other 16 seeds include: No. 9 Texas (42-19), No. 10 North Carolina (38-19), No. 11 Southern Mississippi (43-16), No. 12 Louisville (38-18-1), No. 13 Florida (39-22), No. 14 Auburn (37-19), No. 15 Maryland (45-12) and No. 16 Georgia Southern.
In the College Station Regional, the Aggies are the top seed and will play No. 4 Oral Roberts (38-18) at 1 p.m. Friday (ESPN+). The other game has No. 2 TCU (36-20), where Schlossnagle previously coached, vs. No. 3 Louisiana (36-21) at 7 p.m. (ESPN+).
The winner of the College Station regional will match up against the winner of the Louisville, Kentucky Regional of Louisville, Southeast Missouri State (37-20), Michigan (32-26) and Oregon (35-23).
TCU is making its 18th appearance in the NCAA Tournament and 16th since 2004. The Horned Frogs’ coach is Kirk Saarloos, who was an assistant under Schlossnagle for 10 years.
Texas, extending its NCAA record by making its 61st appearance, will host the Austin Regional. The Longhorns will meet Air Force (30-27) at 1 p.m. Friday (Longhorn Network), followed by Dallas Baptist (34-22-1) meeting Louisiana Tech (42-19) at 6:30 p.m. (ESPN+).
The winner of the Austin Regional will face the winner of the Greenville, North Carolina Regional which includes East Carolina, Coppin State (24-28), Virginia (38-17) and Coastal Carolina (36-18-1).
Texas Tech will be in the Statesboro, Georgia Regional. The Red Raiders (37-20) will play Notre Dame (35-14) at 1 p.m. Friday (ACC Network). Host Georgia Southern takes on UNC Greensboro (34-28) at 6 p.m. (ESPN+).
The winner of the Georgia Southern Regional will face the winner of the Knoxville, Tennessee Regional, which includes Tennessee, Alabama State (34-23), Campbell (40-17) and Georgia Tech (34-22).
The Texas State Bobcats (45-12) will travel out west to the Stanford, California Regional. The Bobcats will play UC Santa Barbara (43-12) at 8 p.m. Friday (ESPN+). Host Stanford meets Binghamton (22-28) at 3 p.m. (ESPN+).
BAYLOR BASEBALL COACH RESIGNS
WACO (AP) — Baylor coach Steve Rodriguez resigned Monday, four days after the Bears were eliminated from the Big 12 Conference tournament and finished with a losing record.
The Bears were 26—28 this year, ending with an 11—1 loss to Oklahoma State last week. Rodriguez was 197—146 overall in his seven seasons.
“While a decision of this magnitude is never easy, I am at peace with it,” Rodriguez said. “Seven years is a long time at one place, and now it is time for a new voice to lead the Baylor baseball program. I will forever be grateful to the outstanding young men who have played for me.”
Rodriguez was the Big 12 coach of the year in 2017, when the Bears made the first of three consecutive NCAA regional appearances. They won their only Big 12 tournament title in 2018.
Before coming to Baylor, Rodriguez was 401—300 at Pepperdine from 2004—15. That included eight NCAA tournament appearances.
NCAA Division I Baseball Regionals Glance
By The Associated Press
All Times CDT
Double Elimination
Georgia Southern Regional
At J. I. Clements Stadium
Statesboro, Ga.
Friday, June 3
Game 1 — Notre Dame (35-14) vs. Texas Tech (37-20), 1 p.m., ACC Network
Game 2 — Georgia Southern (40—18) vs. UNC Greensboro (34—28), 6 p.m., ESPN+
Texas Regional
At UFCU Disch-Falk Field
Austin
Friday, June 3
Game 1 — Texas (42-19) vs. Air Force (30-27), 1 p.m., Longhorn Network
Game 2 — Louisiana Tech (42-19) vs. Dallas Baptist (34-22-1), 6:30 p.m., ESPN+
Texas A&M Regional
At Olsen Field at Blue Bell Park
College Station
Friday, June 3
Game 1 — Texas A&M (37-18) vs. Oral Roberts (38-18), 1 p.m., ESPN+
Game 2 — TCU (36-20) vs. Louisiana (36-21), 7 p.m., ESPN+
Stanford Regional
At Klein Field at Sunken Diamond
Stanford, Calif.
Friday, June 3
Game 1 — Stanford (41-14) vs. Binghamton (22-28), 3 p.m., ESPN+
Game 2 — Texas St. (45-12) vs. UC Santa Barbara (43-12), 8 p.m., ESPN+