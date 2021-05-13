JACKSONVILLE — Jacksonville High School had a ceremony on Thursday morning recognizing six student-athletes who will continue their careers at the collegiate level.
Grace Abercrombie will play Division I basketball at the College of Charleston. Kasey Canady will play football at Southern Nazarene University. Jaccari Hamlett will play baseball at Southern Nazarene University. Peyton Robinson will play soccer at Washington and Lee University. Jose Solano will play soccer at Jacksonville College. Riley Todd will play softball for McLennan Community College.
Abercrombie averaged 24.7 points and 7.5 rebounds as a senior to earn All-East Texas Offensive Player of the Year honors.
She will join a College of Charleston program that competes in the Colonial Athletic Association.
“It was different, and I knew I didn’t want to stay in Texas,” Abercrombie said. “And the coach is really old-school, and that’s what I like.”
Abercrombie said she plans to major in kinesiology.
Canady is a safety who described himself as “a big hitter.”
Southern Nazarene competes in the NCAA Division II Great American Conference.
“The campus was beautiful, and it’s a Godly school,” Canady said. “I feel like I could learn a lot there, so it’s a good choice.
Athletic director and head football coach Wayne Coleman described how recruiting changed this year with the NCAA granting athletes an extra year of eligibility due to COVID-19.
“Recruiting was hectic,” Canady said. “It was really bad. But I’m glad I found a spot.”
Canady said his major will be pre-athletic training.
Hamlett is also headed to Southern Nazarene, which is located in Bethany, Oklahoma, but as a pitcher.
“It just felt like home,” Hamlett said. “Whenever I got there, everybody was friendly.
Hamlett said he plans to major in kinesiology.
Robinson will play for Washington and Lee University in Lexington City, Virginia. The Generals compete in the NCAA Division III Old Dominion Athletic Conference.
“Due to their academic prestige and athletic program, I thought that was the right school for me, so I just took the chance, and I’m ready to get started,” Robinson said.
Robinson plays left-back and left-mid.
Robinson said he plans to major in pre-med or biology.
Solano will stay close to home to play for Jacksonville College.
“I’ve been touring the school, and it has a really good environment for me to play at,” Solano said. “I feel like Jacksonville would be a really good home for me to continue playing at and hopefully from there, move on to a four-year school.”
Solano plays forward.
Solano said he plans to major in mechanical engineering.
Todd will play for McLennan Community College in Waco. The Highlassies compete in the North Texas Junior College Athletic Conference in NJCAA Region V.
“It was a good fit for me,” Todd said.
Todd plays shortstop for the Maidens but is ready to play wherever she is needed in college.
Todd said she plans to major in kinesiology.
