It took six playoff holes over two days but a second U.S. Amateur berth was decided at The Tempest Golf Club in Gladewater.
Early Thursday morning, Tucker Allen, a University of Oklahoma golfer from Tolar, captured second place on the sixth playoff hole to qualify for the 121st U.S. Amateur, scheduled for Aug. 9-15 at Oakmont Country Club in Oakmont, Pennsylvania.
Allen won over University of Texas golfer Nick Costello, an Austin Westlake graduate, on hole No. 10. Costello is the first alternate.
The playoff began on Wednesday and continued for five holes until 8:49 p.m. when play was halted by darkness.
On Wednesday, Rhett Sellers, a 6-7 golfer from Longview, won medalist honors in the playoff.
Sellers is a 2020 graduate of Trinity School of Texas and just competed his freshman year at Rutgers University.
“I can’t even process it right now. I’m in total shock,” said Sellers after rolling in a 10-foot putt on the first playoff hole. “Just incredible.”
He tied the course record of 7-under 65, set by by the PGA Tour's Sam Burns on March 19, 2019, during the second round of the 36-hole qualifier.
“I had played here five or six times during high school so I kind of knew what to expect,” said Sellers, who was medalist in the Southern Amateur Qualifier earlier this summer in Dallas. The 115th Southern Amateur is scheduled for July 14-17 at Old Waverly Golf Club in West Point, Mississippi.
Sellers had a first-round score of 2-over 74 for a 36-hole total of 5-under 139.
“Coming down the stretch, I was just trying to get it to the house with no disasters,” he said.
There was a four-way tie for first after 36 holes between Sellers, Costello and two University of Oklahoma linksters Turner Hosch and Allen.
Sellers, a lefty, won with a birdie on the first playoff hole, the par 5 No. 10. Hosch, a Highland Park graduate and lefty, had to take a drop after driving the woods to the right. He had a bogey and is the second alternate.
That left Costello and Allen (graduate of Lakeside Baptist Academy in Granbury). They remained tied after playing No. 10, 17, 18, 10 again and 17 again. Darkness fell over the course and the two returned on Thursday for the continuation of the playoff on No. 10
Tyler’s Colton Cavender, an All Saints graduate and current TCU Horned Frog linkster, finished tied for 12th at 125 (76-69). Longview’s Hudson Johnson, a former Vanderbilt golfer, finished in a tie for 17th (74-72—146).
Gilmer's Sam Benson, a graduate of New Diana High School, carded consecutive rounds of 76 for a 152. Benson will play for Weatherford College in the fall.
Other area golfers competing were JD Pitts of Nacogdoches (75-78—153) and Jaxon Griffith of Lufkin (75-79—154).
Former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo competed in the tourney, but had to withdraw with back issues. He competed 26 holes and had a 4-over 76 during the first round.
Trevor Brown, a TCU golfer, and Chance Mulligan, a Texas A&M-Commerce golfer, played with Romo and in front of a number of fans.
Brown, of Fort Worth, finished sixth with a 141 (69-72) with Mulligan at 152 (81-71).
The qualifier was originally scheduled for Oklahoma, but weather issue forced a relocation to Texas. Texas Golf Association officials said USGA asked TGA to host.
Randy Wade, The Tempest Director of Golf and head golf professional, said the TGA called and the club was more than happy to host.
The course played par 72 and 7,104 yards.