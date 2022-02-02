Chapel Hill had six football players sign on Wednesday.
Devin Howland, Ladainian Mosley and Brack Dyer are all going to East Texas Baptist University. Solomon Macfoy will play for Midwestern State University. JK Davis signed with Southeastern Oklahoma State University. Izaya Brooks is going to the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor.
The Bulldogs (11-4) are coming off of a trip to the state semifinals.
Howland had 90 tackles, two sacks and six tackles for loss.
Mosley had 78 tackles, three sacks, five tackles for loss and three fumble recoveries.
Dyer had 185 tackles, six tackles for loss and two sacks.
Macfoy had 104 tackles and four interceptions. Macfoy also had 12 catches for 217 yards and three touchdowns.
Davis had 136 tackles, eight tackles for loss and five sacks.
Brooks had 49 tackles, two tackles for loss, two interceptions and two fumble recoveries.