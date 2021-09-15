It was Patriots vs. Patriots Wednesday with the UT Tyler version coming out on top.
Jack Simonini, a sophomore from Prosper, scored the only goal as UT Tyler scored a 1-0 win over Dallas Baptist in a soccer match at Citizens 1st Bank-Perkins Soccer Complex.
The victory moved UT Tyler to a 2-0-1 on the season and while DBU was playing its first game. Although both squads are in the Lone Star Conference it was considered a non-conference game.
The goal from Simonini stands as his first collegiate goal, and converted a wild offensive string of events for the Patriots into what would end up being the deciding goal.
Sergio Sola sent a pass to a streaking Birkir Eydal, who then sent a pass soaring into the box where Shane Popieluch connected with a rocket of a header that hit the right post. The deflection landed right at the feet of Simonini, who slotted it to the back of the net on the left side.
UT Tyler junior goalkeeper Mathias Eriksen made a late save to keep the clean sheet. Michael Agyeman led the way with four shots.
UT Tyler now hits the road for a couple of tough matches — 1 p.m. Saturday vs. No. 17 Rogers State in Claremore, Oklahoma; and 5 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 22 vs. St. Mary's in San Antonio. The next home game is Sept. 25 against Texas A&M International.