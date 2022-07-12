East Texans John Sikes and Stetson McMillan captured the 2022 Texas Team Golf Championship on Tuesday at Horseshoe Bay.
Sikes and McMillan were representing the John Sikes Golf Academy of Hollytree Country Club in Tyler.
The duo bested 74 teams with a score of 24-under 119 (59-60). The team won $6,500 and won by eight strokes.
“We’ve been close to winning the past few years we’ve been here and finally winning is awesome,” McMillan said.
Added Sikes, “The resort is beautiful, the staff is great, the (Southern Texas PGA) puts on a super tournament, so what’s not to like?”
Tying for second with a 16-under 127 were the Preston Trail Golf Club team of Jeff Barton and Spencer Dillard (60-67) and The Highlands Performance Center squad of Christopher Bussell and Brian Coe (65-62).
Sikes and McMillan got off to a fast start on Round One when they shot a 13-under, 59 on the Apple Rock Course at Horseshoe Bay Resort. They followed that round up with a 11-under, 60 on the more difficult Ram Rock Course during round 2.
This event is one of the most unique events in the country with PGA Professionals from both the Southern Texas and Northern Texas PGA Sections competing in the event. It has a long standing tradition of taking place at Horseshoe Bay and features two-player teams of PGA Members and Associates that work together at the same facility playing in a 2-man best ball format.
This year’s event also featured a putting contest on Monday at the famous Whitewater Putting Course at Horseshoe Bay Resort, with Patrick Buhrmann and Matt Eppars from Harbor Lakes Golf Club winning the tournament.
Sponsors included Destination Kohler, Adidas, Golf Pro Payments, Donald Ross and Dan Liscio, Paylocity, E-Z-GO, Tito’s Vodka, PING, Global Golf Sales and Foresight Sales. With all of these sponsors, the overall purse for the event was $48,550.