MINEOLA — Mineola High School celebrated the accomplishments while eyeing the future of a couple of Yellowjacket students on Wednesday during Early National Signing Day.
Trevion Sneed elected to stay in Texas and play football, signing with the SMU Mustangs, while teammate Jackson Anderson eyed the Rocky Mountains, inking with and the University of Colorado football squad.
The Yellowjacket teammates signed with their colleges during a ceremony before family, friends, fans and classmates at the MHS gym. A reception was held after the signings.
Mineola coach Luke Blackwell said the pair have been instrumental to the Yellowjacket program and school. Anderson and Sneed helped Mineola win the District 5-3A Division I championship and reach the state quarterfinals this season.
"It is difficult to put into words what (Sneed) has meant to our program — he's the heart and soul of our team," Blackwell said. "The past four years; just with his attitude and effort, and the way he plays the game every Friday night has meant so much. I think (the Mustangs) are getting a special kid."
Sneed, rated a three-star recruit by 247Sports and Rivals, had a host of family members present for the big day, along with his parents, Eric and Toscha Sneed.
The 6-1, 225-pounder played both running back (337 carries, 3,082 yards, 36 TDs) and linebacker (144 tackles, 11 for loss, 3 sacks) for Mineola, but has been recruited as a linebacker for the Ponies.
"I picked SMU because they have always showed me support and have been there for me," said Sneed, who plans to major in business.
SMU is located in Dallas and plays in the American Athletic Conference.
The All-East Texas player as a junior said he also had offers from Liberty, Louisiana and North Texas, among others.
Anderson paved the way for Sneed, also a three-star recruit by 247Sports and ESPN, as a member of the offensive line.
"Jackson led the way for Tre up front," Blackwell said. "He was a big part of the success we have had here on offense and on defense as well.
"I think Jackson has been overlooked by some here in the state of Texas; and I think Colorado is getting a steal."
Anderson (6-4, 290) had 20 pancake blocks as the 'Jackets averaged 369.0 yards rushing per game. On defense, Anderson had 41 tackles, six sacks and nine tackles for loss.
Joining Anderson for the signing were his parents, Leon (who played at Southern Mississippi) and Amy; grandparents, Buzzy and Betty Hoch and James and Patsy Anderson; aunt Shelly Anderson; and brothers Riley and Austin Anderson, who played at Texas A&M.
The Anderson twins (Riley, finance; Austin, accounting) just graduated from A&M.
"I really liked everything about Colorado," said Anderson, who plans to major in business. "I am really excited (about following his brothers into college). I always have looked up to them. ... I want to get a good degree; and have a good time playing football."
The offensive line coach for the Buffaloes, Mitch Rodrigue, coached Jackson's dad while a graduate assistant at Southern Miss.
CU is located in Boulder, Colorado and competes in the Pacific 12 Athletic Conference.