BULLARD — Division I was on the mind of all six Bullard athletes who signed athletic scholarships on Wednesday.
Four Panthers inked with NCAA Division I baseball teams with two Lady Panthers signing with NJCAA Division I programs on National Signing Days before a packed auditorium of supporters and classmates at Bullard High School.
Coach Brock Lemire’s Panther baseball powerhouse continued the D-I signing tradition as Hagen Smith (University of Arkansas), Gage Wakefield (University of Texas at Austin), Connor Carson (Abilene Christian University) and Bryce Jewell (Abilene Christian University) all are headed to top-flight programs.
The Lady Panthers signed for softball — Ariel Matula with Butler Community College of El Dorado, Kansas; and basketball — Stephanie King with Jacksonville College.
Bullard athletic director Scott Callaway had joy in his voice when introducing the athletes.
Matula is a powerful pitcher. In three varsity seasons she has hurled 370 innings with 343 strikeouts. Her parents, Paula and Robert Taylor were in attendance.
King, who moved to Bullard from Arkansas, is excited about playing for the Jaguars. Her mom Tessa Kerbow attended.
Lemire got quite emotional in praising his players, noting their work ethic and growth as young men. He also gave a shoutout to the parents for instilling those values.
Carson, who also plays football, can play any position. Watching him sign with ACU were his parents Chris and Jamie, along with 15-year-old brother Colton.
Jewell, an infielder who will be Carson’s Wildcat teammate at ACU, also plays football. Just as Carson, Lemire says Jewell brings a tough mentally to the diamond. The coach also noted he would love it if his son grew up to be like Jewell.
Jewell’s parents, Robert and Tonya, along with 13-year-old sister Gracie were in attendance.
Smith is a lefty who has had to overcome Tommy John surgery. He was named one of the top 10 players in the Lone Star State by Texas High School Baseball Magazine. Smith added he was looking forward to playing for the standout Arkansas program.
Lemire added that “The Pigs may not be able to get him because he may go somewhere else (MLB Draft).”
The Razorbacks compete in the powerful Southeastern Conference.
Smith was joined by his parents Jeff and April Smith, and sister Emma.
Lemire was elated he will be having a player (Wakefield) playing for Longhorns.
Wakefield, who also runs track, is excited about competing in the Big 12 as well as playing on the college baseball powerhouse.
“I believe graduating from a university known for academic excellence, such as, the University of Texas is one of the most honorable accomplishments someone could achieve,” Wakefield said about selecting UT. “I want to be a part of a baseball program under a great coaching staff, and a member of a baseball program that is consistently competitive on the national level.”
His parents, Matt and Monia Wakefield, were on hand for the ceremony.
Following the ceremony, the athletes and their favorites had a reception in the BHS gymnasium.
