Four Tyler Lions signed on the dotted line on Wednesday.
Seniors Preston Johnson (University of Mary Hardin-Baylor), Jacques Jones (Trinity Valley Community College), Ken’Yontae Pinkard (McPherson College) and Ashton Williams (McPherson College) inked their letters of intent during a ceremony at the new Dr. Martin L. Edwards Jr. Theatre on the Tyler High School campus.
Family, coaches, teammates, classmates and friends watched the foursome sign their letters, followed by photos.
Tyler High head football coach Ricklan Holmes said his players took care of their business in the classroom and on the football field that allowed them to go play their sport on the collegiate level. He also thanked the families for preparing the young men for high school and for the next level.
Johnson picked Mary Hardin-Baylor, a traditional NCAA Division III powerhouse in Belton. The Crusaders compete in the American Southwest Conference and won the 2018 national football championship.
“I really liked the tradition at Mary Hardin-Baylor,” said Johnson, who plans to major in engineering.
“Preston’s growth as a person far exceeds his growth as a player and because of that, he is in the position he is in to play college football and get a higher education,” Holmes said. “Hard worker and even better teammate.”
Johnson earned second-team all-district honors as defensive end. The Cru would like Johnson to play defensive tackle.
Holmes said Jones is a “Power Five” player and TVCC will prepare him.
“Very happy that Jacques finish his high school carer here as a Lion,” said Holmes of Jones who previously attended Winona High School. “Awesome kid with the heart of a champion. Glad he will have a chance to continue his education and play football at the next level.”
Jones said he considered Angelo State, Midwestern State, Southern Arkansas and New Mexico before opting for the Athens school.
He played linebacker and running back for the Lions, but is projected to be a defensive back at the collegiate level.
Jones plans to major in Animal Science and would like to be a veterinarian some day.
He was second-team all-district at linebacker. Offensively, he rushed for 342 yards and five TDs on 41 carries.
TVCC competes in the Southwestern Junior College Football Conference.
McPherson has signed a number of East Texans and Pinkard and Williams will add to the Bulldogs’ list. McPherson, located in McPherson, Kansas, competes in the Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference and the NAIA.
Pinkard played quarterback and running back for the Lions, but is scheduled to play running back for the Bulldogs.
“Ken’Yontae is a very unselfish player with the heart of a Lion,” Holmes said. “His athletic ability will carry him far in football, but his personality will carry him even farther in life.”
Pinkard, who plans to major in Graphic Design, would like to be an architect some day with an emphasis on interior design.
He threw for 926 yards and six touchdowns for the Lions and rushed for 182 yards and four TDs. Pinkard was honorable mention all-district utility player.
Pinkard said he liked the McPherson and the coaches were “very welcoming.”
Williams will join his teammate in Kansas.
“I liked McPherson because of the atmosphere and the energy of the coaches,” said Williams, who was second-team all-district at offensive line but is scheduled to play on the defensive line in college.
“Super kid with a high potential to be a great addition to society and to the college football team he will be playing for,” Holmes said. “Glad to see Ashton’s growth over the years as person and football player.”
Williams also looked at Oklahoma Panhandle State and Howard Payne University before picking McPherson. He plans to major in mechanical engineering.
