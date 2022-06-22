CANTON — Sidney Robertson, of Tyler, captured the Legends Junior Tour's Collegiate Girls Golf Preview on Tuesday at Van Zandt Country Club.
Reese Roberts, of Dallas, won the boys division.
Robertson, who just completed her sophomore year at All Saints by winning her second consecutive TAPPS state championship, came into the final day one-stroke off the lead. It was a 54-hole tournament.
The Lady Trojan had a score of 227 (73-78-76) to win by three strokes over Gaia Esparza, of Helotes (80-70-80—230). Placing third was Diane Guercio, of Frisco (81-74-77—232).
Roberts carded a 204 (68-65-71). Three strokes back in second was Andrew Tucker, of Edgewood, with a 207 (64-72-71).
Tying for third were Dallas' Aidan Dortch (72-70-68—210) and Austin's Trenton Mierl (68-74-68—210).
Tyler's Jacob Cole, who attends Tyler Legacy and competed in the Class 6A state golf tournament, tied for fifth with a 211 (72-68-71).
Also, Tyler's Will Gillen finished 26th at 219 (77-70-72). Longview's Isaac tied for 32nd with a 223 (74-76-73).