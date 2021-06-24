All Saints Episcopal School rising sophomore Sidney Robertson tied for 13th after the final round on Thursday of the inaugural First Tee National Golf Tournament at Clemson University’s Walker Course in Clemson, South Carolina.
The Athens resident who is representing First Tee — Greater Tyler finished at 234 with rounds of 75-77-82. She tied with Gretna, Louisiana's Cassidy Lambert (First Tee — Greater New Orleans) and Arlington's Madison Lee (First Tee — Greater Fort Worth).
The top 24 female and 24 male golfers from First Tee programs around the nation earned spots in the tournament.
Carrollton’s Symran Shah (First Tee — Greater Dallas) won the tourney with a 2-under 214 (71-71-72). She finished three strokes ahead of Fremont, California's Borina Sutikto (First Tee — Great Silicon Valley); Los Altos, California’s Sophie Thai (First Tee — Silicon Valley) and Ocean View, Delaware’s Hannah Lydic (First Tee — Delaware).
Katy's Mallorie Luitwieler (First Tee — Greater Houston) finished fifth at 3-over 219.
Robertson plays out of The Cascades Golf & Country Club in Tyler. As a freshman in the spring of 2021 she earned medalist honors in the TAPPS 4A state tournament.
In the boys division, Roanoke, Virginia’s Ashton Harper (First Tee — Roanoke Valley) won in a playoff over Denver’s Hunter Swanson (First Tee — Green Valley Ranch). Both finished at 9-under 207. Harper had rounds of 69-70-68 with Swanson carding rounds of 69-71-67.
Austin’s Trenton Mierl (First Tee — Greater Austin) finished third at 8-under 208 (69-68-71).
Rounding out the top five were Charlotte, North Carolina's Robert Thompson (First Tee — Greater Charlotte) (72-72-72—216) and Yukon, Oklahoma's Cole Luber (First Tee — Metropolitan Oklahoma City) (74-69-76—219).
La Porte's Nicholas Canales (First Tee — Greater Houston) was sixth at 220 (72-73-75), followed by San Luis Obispo, California's Cooper Groshart (First Tee — Central Coast) (73-74-74—221) and Austin's Trevor Mierl (First Tee — Greater Austin) (73-70-78—221).
The first-ever event brought together First Tee’s elite golfers for an opportunity to showcase how the program has helped build the strength of character needed to play at the collegiate or next level. The tournament was postponed in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The winners of the 54-hole event are awarded with the Tattersall Cup and earn an exemption into the PGA Tour Champions’ PURE Insurance Championship Impacting the First Tee held at Pebble Beach Golf Links in Pebble Beach, California Sept. 21-26.