With her best score of the week on Friday, Tyler's Sidney Robertson tied for 12th place in Second Annual First Tee National Championship Golf Tournament in South Bend, Indiana.
Robertson, representing First Tee — Greater Tyler, carded a 4-over 75 during the final round on the University of Notre Dame’s Warren Course. She had a 54-hole total of 16-over 229. She had previous rounds of 76 and 78. On Friday, Robertson had three birdies, all on par 4 holes.
The All Saints Episcopal School student tied with Mallorie Luitwieler of First Tee — Greater Houston (78-77-74—229).
Hannah Lydic of First Tee — Delaware (Wilmington) won the tournament with a 5-under 208 (70-70-68).
She won by a stroke over Nikki Chindavong (First Tee — Greater Sacramento, California) (72-70-67—209).
Rounding out the top five in the 22-person field were Francesca Sumcad (First Tee — Silicon Valley, Santa Clara, California) (72-71-69—212); Sarah Lydic (First Tee — Delaware) (72-72-72—216); and Skye Skenandore (First Tee — Augusta, Georgia) (73-77-68—218).
Last year the tournament was in Clemson, South Carolina. Robertson finished 15th in 2021.
In the boys division, Hunter Swanson, First Tee — Green Valley Ranch in Denver, won with a 1-under 212 (70-72-70).
Placing second three strokes back was Bryson Hughes (First Tee — North Florida, St. Augustine, Florida) (71-73-71—215).
Rounding out the top five were Argyle Downes (First Tee — West Virginia, Charleston) (71-74-71—216); Trenton Mieri (First Tee — Greater Austin) (76-74-68—218) and Angelo Luciani (First Tee — West Michigan, Kentwood, Michigan) (79-70-72—221).
There were 23 golfers in the boys division.