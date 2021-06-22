Sidney Robertson, representing First Tee — Greater Tyler, carded a first round score of 3-over 75 on Tuesday in the inaugural First Tee National Tournament at Clemson University's Walker Course in Clemson, South Carolina.
She is tied for seventh. The second round is scheduled for Wednesday.
The top 24 female and 24 male golfers from First Tee programs around the nation earned spots in the tournament.
Malisone Chanthapanya (First Tee — Fort Worth) and Hannah Lydic (First Tee — Delaware) are tied for the lead after carding 2-under 70s. Chanthapanya lives in Fort Worth, while Lydic resides in Ocean View, Delaware.
Carrollton's Symran Shah (First Tee — Greater Dallas) and Los Altos, California's Sophie Thai (First Tee — Silicon Valley) are tied for third at 1-under 71.
Robertson, of Athens, attends All Saints Episcopal School and plays out of The Cascades Golf & Country Club in Tyler. As a freshman in the spring of 2021 she earned medalist honors in the TAPPS 4A state tournament.
She birdies the par 4 No. 2 (278 yards) hole as well as the par 5 No. 16 (465) and par 4 No. 18 (349).
On the boys side, there is a three-way tie between Austin's Trenton Mierl (First Tee — Greater Austin), Roanoke, Virginia's Ashton Harper (First Tee — Roanoke Valley) and Denver's Hunter Swanson (First Tee — Green Valley Ranch). They shot 3-under 69.
Commerce City, Colorado's Kyle Leydon (First Tee — Green Valley Ranch) is fourth at 1-under 71.
The first-ever event brings together First Tee’s elite golfers for an opportunity to showcase how the program has helped build the strength of character needed to play at the collegiate or next level. The tournament was postponed in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The winners of the 54-hole event will be awarded with the Tattersall Cup and also will earn an exemption into the PGA Tour Champions’ PURE Insurance Championship Impacting the First Tee held at Pebble Beach Golf Links in Pebble Beach, California Sept. 21-26.