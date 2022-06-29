First tee
Tyler's Sidney Robertson is tied for eighth place after Wednesday's first round of the Second Annual First Tee National Championship Golf Tournament in South Bend, Indiana.

Robertson carded a 5-over 76 on the University of Notre Dame's Warren Course.

The All Saints Episcopal School student who is representing First Tee — Greater Tyler is tied with Reese Jansa (First Tee — South Dakota) and Tavia Burgess (First Tee — Greater Sacramento, California).

Robertson had three birdies during her round — two par 4s and a par 5.

The tournament is a 54-hole event. The second round is scheduled for Thursday.

Symran Shah, of First Tee — Greater Dallas, is leading with a 2-under 69. One stroke behind is Hannah Lydic of First Tee — Delaware (Wilmington).

There is a three-way tie for second at 1-over 72 between Sarah Lydic (First Tee — Delaware), Francesca Sumcad (First Tee — Silicon Valley, Santa Clara, California) and Nikki Chindavong (First Tee — Greater Sacramento).

In the boys division, Hunter Swanson, First Tee — Green Valley Ranch in Denver,  scored a 1-under 70 to take the lead.

There is a four-way tie for second place — Kyle Leydon (First Tee — Green Valley Ranch), Cooper Groshart (First Tee — Central Coast, Santa Barbara, California), Bryson Hughes (First Tee — North Florida, St. Augustine, Florida) and Argyle Downes (First Tee — West Virginia, Charleston).

 
 

