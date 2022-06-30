Sidney Robertson, of Tyler, is tied for 12th after Thursday’s second round of the Second Annual First Tee National Championship Golf Tournament in South Bend, Indiana.
Robertson carded a 7-over 78 during the second round on the University of Notre Dame’s Warren Course. She has a 36-hole total of 12-over 154.
The All Saints Episcopal School student who is representing First Tee — Greater Tyler is tied with Mimi Hoang of First Tee — Metropolitan Oklahoma City. Hoang has rounds of 77 and 77.
On Thursday, Robertson had two birdies during her round on a par 4 and a par 3.
The tournament is a 54-hole event. The third round and final round is scheduled for Friday.
Hannah Lydic of First Tee — Delaware (Wilmington), who was second after the first round, now leads with a 2-under 140 (70-70).
She is one stroke ahead of first round leader Symran Shah of First Tee — Greater Dallas (Addison). Shah is at 1-under 141 (69-72).
Rounding out the top five are Nikki Chindavong (First Tee — Greater Sacramento, California) (72-70—142); Francesca Sumcad (First Tee — Silicon Valley, Santa Clara, California) (72-71—143) and Sarah Lydic (First Tee — Delaware) (72-72—144).
There are 22 golfers competing. Last year the tournament was in Clemson, South Carolina.
In the boys division, Hunter Swanson, First Tee — Green Valley Ranch in Denver, continues to lead with an even par 142 (70-72).
In second place, two strokes back, is Bryson Hughes (First Tee — North Florida, St. Augustine, Florida) (71-73—144.
Rounding out the top five are Argyle Downes (First Tee — West Virginia, Charleston) (71-74—145), Cooper Groshart (First Tee — Central Coast, Santa Barbara, California) (71-76—147) and Slade Aliff (First Tee — Roanoke Valley, Roanoke, Virginia) (72-76—148).
There are 23 golfers in the boys division.
