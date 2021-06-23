All Saints Episcopal School rising sophomore Sidney Robertson fired a 5-over 77 during Wednesday’s second round of the inaugural First Tee National Golf Tournament at Clemson University’s Walker Course in Clemson, South Carolina.
After 36 holes, Robertson is tied for 11th place with a 8-over 152. The Athens resident who is representing First Tee — Great Tyler had a first-round score of 75. The third round and final round is scheduled for Thursday.
The top 24 female and 24 male golfers from First Tee programs around the nation earned spots in the tournament.
Carrollton’s Symran Shah (First Tee — Greater Dallas) and Los Altos, California’s Sophie Thai (First Tee — Silicon Valley), who were tied for third after the first round now lead with two round totals of 2-under 142. They both had carded 71s each day.
Ocean View, Delaware’s Hannah Lydic (First Tee — Delaware) is third at 1-over 145 (70-75). Fort Worth’s Malisone Chanthapanya (First Tee — Fort Worth) (70-76) and Fremont, California’s Borina Sutikto (First Tee — Silicon Valley) are tied for fourth at 2-over 146.
Lydic and Chanthapanya were tied for first after the first round.
Robertson plays out of The Cascades Golf & Country Club in Tyler. As a freshman in the spring of 2021 she earned medalist honors in the TAPPS 4A state tournament.
Austin’s Trenton Mierl (First Tee — Greater Austin) is alone in first place with a 7-under 137 (69-68).
Roanoke, Virginia’s Ashton Harper (First Tee — Roanoke Valley) is second at 5-under 139 (69-70) with Denver’s Hunter Swanson (First Tee — Green Valley Ranch) third at 4-under 140 (69-71). Mierl, Harper and Swanson were all tied for first after the first round.
Mierl’s brother Trevor (73-70) is tied for fourth with Yukon, Oklahoma’s Cole Luber (First Tee — Metropolitan Oklahoma City) (74-69) at 1-under 143.
The first-ever event brings together First Tee’s elite golfers for an opportunity to showcase how the program has helped build the strength of character needed to play at the collegiate or next level. The tournament was postponed in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The winners of the 54-hole event will be awarded with the Tattersall Cup and also will earn an exemption into the PGA Tour Champions’ PURE Insurance Championship Impacting the First Tee held at Pebble Beach Golf Links in Pebble Beach, California Sept. 21-26.
