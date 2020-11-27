SHERMAN — Entering the 2020 football season, the Lions knew they would playing around Thanksgiving. Their goal was to be in the postseason around Christmas and in January 2021.
Their playoff hopes were dashed on Friday afternoon near the Red River as Sherman, behind a smothering defensive line, defeated Tyler 30-3 at Historic Bearcat Stadium.
The Bearcats, after missing out on the party last year, gained a postseason berth as they improved to 4-4 overall and 3-1 in District 7-5A Division I. The Lions fell to 2-6 overall and 2-4 in league.
Tyler will close out the regular season by hosting rival Longview on Friday, Dec. 4, while Sherman visits West Mesquite the same night.
While giving up 30 points may not look like a good defensive effort, the Lions' unit played well throughout. The Tyler offense struggled again as the Bearcats lived in the Tyler backfield.
Lions linebacker Kendell Howard, normally the punter, was all over the field, garnering four tackles for loss. Standout safeties Travion Ates (interception, fourth of season) and Xavier Tatum (fumble recovery) continued their stellar play.
The Lions were limited to 16 yard rushing after being held to five yards last week against Highland Park. Tyler was in danger of being in negative yardage until a 34-yard TD run by backup quarterback Ken'Yontae Pinkard with 1:25 on the clock in the fourth quarter.
Pinkard earlier played running back and entered as QB in the fourth period after starting signal caller Eli Sanchez took a brutal hit and was forced to leave the game. Sanchez was walking around the bench area later, but the coaching staff took away his helmet so he could not re-enter the contest.
Pinkard led the Lions in rushing with 15 yards on nine attempts. He connected on 4 of 10 passing attempts for 49 yards.
Sanchez was 12 of 25 for 81 yards and an interception.
Sophomore Makavion Potts grabbed nine receptions for 70 yards for the Lions.
Sherman was led by running back Benji Omayebu, who had 133 yards on nine attempts with TD runs of 6452 (fourth play of game) and 52 yards. Andrew Nehrbass added 87 yards and a TD on 20 attempts.
The Lions totaled 146 yards, while the Bearcats had 394.
Tyler's Saul Perez hit a 31-yard field goal.
---
Sherman 30, Tyler 9
Tyler 0 0 0 9 -- 9
Sherman 6 7 3 14 -- 30
First Quarter
SHS -- Benji Omayebu 64 run (pass failed), 9:37
Second Quarter
SHS -- Jacoby Hunt 45 pass from Tate Bethel (Dane Cassleberry kick), 1:15
Third Quarter
SHS -- FG Cassleberry 25, 5:09
Fourth Quarter
SHS -- Omayebu 52 run (Cassleberry kick), 7:50
THS -- FG Saul Perez 31, 5:08
SHS -- Andrew Nehrbass 4 run (Cassleberry kick), 2:07
THS -- Ken'Yontae Pinkard 34 run (pass failed), 1:25
---
THS SHS
First Downs 9 18
Rushes-Yards 21-16 40-270
Passing Yards 130 124
Total Yards 146 394
C-A-I 16-35-1 10-24-1
Punts-Ave. 8-35.9 4-35.8
Fumbles-Lost 0-0 1-1
Penalties-Yards 5-50 10-75
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Tyler, Ken’Yontae Pinkard 9-15, Derrick McFall 2-9, Kameron Medlock 3-4, Jacques Jones 1-(-1). Eli Sanchez 6-(-11). Sherman, Benji Omayebu 9-133, Andrew Nehrbass 20-87, Tate Bethel 6-22, Phoenix Grant 3-35, Team 2-(-7).
PASSING — Tyler, Eli Sanchez 12-25-1-81 yards, KenYontae Pinkard 4-10-0-49. Sherman, Tate Bethel 7-18-1-104, Pheonix Grant 3-6-0-20.
RECEIVING — Tyler, Makavion Potts 9-70, Ja’Davion Lacy 4-45, Montrell Wade 1-8. Kameron Key 1-4, Tacory Gilliam 1-3. Sherman, Jacoby Hunt 3-69, Elijah Chapman 2-33, Sean Husband 2-10, Benji Omayebu 2-7, Aries Jones 1-5.