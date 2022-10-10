GLADEWATER — The Rice Owls are leading the team competition and SFA’s Rick Frauenberger tops the medalist race after two rounds of the Tempest Collegiate Texas State Golf Invitational at The Tempest Club.
The first round of the 54-hole tournament was Sunday, followed by Monday’s second round. The third and final round is slated for Tuesday.
Rice, led by Henry Daly who is second in the individual competition, leads at 15-under 561. The Owls are followed by South Alabama (567), host Texas State-San Marcos (576), Stephen F. Austin (580) and Louisiana-Lafayette (583). There are 11 schools participating.
Frauenberger, a junior from Grapeland, leads the medalist competition, with a 6-under 138 (68-70). He is one stroke ahead of Daly, a freshman from Windsor, England (71-68—139).
There is a four-way tie for third between Louisiana’s Malan Potgieter (71-70—141), Texas State’s Terrin Anderson (70-71—141) and Rice teammates Lukas Boandl (69-72—141) and Raghave Chugh (67-74—141).
After the first round, Chugh, a sophomore from New Delhi, India, led after a 5-under 67.
There is a five-way tie for seventh at 2-under 142 between South Alabama linksters Jack Hearn (73-69) and Hugo Thyr (73-69), Texas State’s Jack Burke (72-70) and UT Arlington’s Zak Jones (71-71).
Sixty-three individuals are taking part.
Rounding out the team scores are: UT Arlington (584), UT Rio Grande Valley (590), Incarnate Word (593), Nicholls State (599), Houston Christian (601) and Central Michigan (618).
Third round pairings are set to begin at 7:20 a.m. and continue through 9:35 a.m. All golfers are scheduled to begin on No. 1.