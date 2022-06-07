NACOGDOCHES – SFA graduate assistant Davonte Fitzgerald has accepted a position with the Orlando Magic as a video assistant and player development coach.
"I am very excited for Davonte. Watching his growth from the time I started recruiting him as a teenager in high school, to having two opportunities to coach him at SFA and Texas A&M, in addition to him being a part of our coaching staff this past championship season, he's prepared for this move," said SFA head men's basketball coach Kyle Keller. "We all hate losing quality coaches within our staff, but for him to have an opportunity as a young coach to be at the highest level in the NBA was an opportunity he needed to pursue."
Fitzgerald expresses gratitude to SFA and Lumberjack Nation.
"First, I'd like to thank Coach Keller and SFA for all that they've done for me both as a student-athlete and a graduate assistant. If not for this past year learning and growing within Coach Keller's program, I would not have the tools needed to be successful with the Magic," Fitzgerald said. "Secondly, I also want to thank the rest of the SFA coaching staff. They played a huge role with my transition from player to coach this past year."