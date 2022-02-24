NACOGDOCHES — Jaylin Jackson-Posey was fouled near mid-court with 1.8 seconds on the clock and then hit two free throws to give Stephen F. Austin a 69-67 win over rival Sam Houston State on Thursday at Johnson Coliseum.
Sam Houston's Savion Flagg hit a putback with eight seconds on the clock to tie the game at 67-67. After an SFA miss, Jackson-Posey rebounded and took a fade-away jumper from long distance and was fouled by Javon Grant.
Jackson-Posey missed the first free throw, but drained the last two as SFA goes to 19-8 overall and 11-4 in the Western Athletic Conference. The Bearkats fall to 17-12 and 12-4.
Gavin Kensmil led the Lumberjacks with 18 points, followed by Latrell Jossell (15) and Jackson-Posey (11).
Tristan Ikpe led SHSU with 15 points followed by Flagg (13) and Grant (12).
The Lumberjacks are scheduled to host Abilene Christian at 4 p.m. Saturday. It will be Senior Night. The Bearkats are scheduled to visit Grand Canyon at 6 p.m. Saturday.