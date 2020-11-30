NACOGDOCHES — SFA's basketball home opener is scheduled for Tuesday against LeTourneau, the school announced on Monday.
The contest has a 6:30 p.m. tipoff at William R. Johnson Coliseum on the Stephen F. Austin campus.
The Lumberjacks' original home opener was scheduled for Wednesday against Hardin-Simmons. That game has been rescheduled for Dec. 9 in Nacogdoches. LeTourneau was originally scheduled to visit on Dec. 9.
Tickets for the 2020-21 home season of SFA basketball are on sale now. To purchase, visit sfatickets.com or call the SFA ticket office at 936-468-5225.