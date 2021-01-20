NACOGDOCHES — Cameron Johnson, a former Tyler Junior College star, hit for a game-high 26 points to power the Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks to an 86-74 win over the Northwestern State Demons on Wednesday at William R. Johnson Coliseum.
SFA improves to 8-2 (4-0 SLC) with the victory, which was the Lumberjacks third straight against NSU. The Demons fall to 2-14 and 1-4.
Johnson was 10 of 15 shooting (2 of 5, 3-point). Gavin Kensmil totaled 22 points on 9 of 10 shooting from the field. Roti Ware added 14 points and Calvin Solomon and David Kachelries each totaled 10 points apiece. Kensmil and Kachelries tied for the team lead with eight rebounds, while Kachelries added a career-high 11 assists.
The Lumberjacks jumped out to a quick 12-5 lead in the opening five minutes of play, but yielded seven straight by the Demons to tie the game up at 12-12 with 13 minutes left before halftime. The teams continued to battle for the next 10 minutes of action, with the 'Jacks holding the lead throughout. SFA closed out the final two minutes of play in the half with four quick points to take a 39-30 lead into the intermission.
SFA extended the lead into double-digits in the opening minutes of the second half, pulling ahead by 17 (69-52) with 8:28 on the clock. A driving layup from Kachelries extended the lead to a game-high 19 (86-67) with 2:14 left to play, capping off an 8-0 run that culled a Demon comeback attempt late in the contest.
SFA basketball is home this weekend for an SLC doubleheader against Lamar University. As part of SFA's "Hunt the Birds" promotion, the first 250 fans in the door for each game will receive a free camo facemask, and are encouraged to wear camo as the 'Jacks "hunt" for a pair of league wins.
The LadyJacks are scheduled to tipoff at 2 p.m., followed by the Lumberjacks at 4:30 p.m.