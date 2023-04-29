Athletes from All Saints, Bishop Gorman, Brook Hill and Grace Community have qualified for the TAPPS Track and Field Championships May 5-6 at Waco Midway’s Panther Stadium.
The top four in each event at regionals qualifies for state.
The Grace Community Lady Cougares were the TAPPS 5A North Regional Champions, and the Cougars were the regional runner-up.
State qualifiers for All Saints are Abbie Hahn, third in girls high jump; Caleb Dailey, second in boys pole vault; Mill Walters, third in boys 200-meter dash; and the boys 4x200-meter relay team of Paul Ceccoli, Darek Kaminski, Tyler Bedgood and Walters (alternate: Nic Ireland), fourth.
State qualifiers for Bishiop Gorman girls are Rebecca Berry, second in 800-meter run; Zoey Broaddus, third in 800-meter run; Broaddus, fourth in 1,600-meter run; Caterine McKnight, first in 300-meter hurdles; Sayo Ifafore, fourth in shot put; and the 4x400-meter relay team of Kate Cleofe, Berry, Jillian Rae and McKnight, third.
State qualifiers for Bishop Gorman boys are Isaac Natera, second in 800-meter run; Aaron Smith, first in 1,600-meter run; Josh Hayes, fourth in discus; Smith, first in 3,200-meter run; the 4x100-meter relay team of Jorge Garcia, Thomas Brown, George Berry and Andre Williams, fourth; the 4x200-meter relay team of Garcia, Brown, Berry and Williams, third; and the 4x400-meter relay team of Brown, Natera, Berry and Smith, third.
State qualifiers for Brook Hill girls are Ifedayo Abegunde, third in triple jump (33-2.75); Abegunde, third in long jump (15-1.5); Anna Hall, first in pole vault (6-6); Bethany Lavender, third shot put (32-9.5); Caley Fitzgerald, first in 100-meter hurdles (16.34); Fitzgerald, second in 100-meter dash (13.13); Abegunde, third in 100-meter dash (13.22); and Fitzgerald, first in 300-meter hurdles (49.77).
State qualifiers for Brook Hill boys are Jakub Dluzewski, first in high jump (5-10); Cash Carter, first in pole vault (9-6); Alexander Huhtaniemi, third in shot put (42-0.75); and Mudi Ogufere, fourth in triple jump (38-7).
State qualifiers for Grace Community girls are Reece Porter, first in pole vault; the 4x200-meter relay team of Maya Gilmore, Maddie Keeling, Addison Eli and Porter, first; the 4x400-meter relay team of Maddie Keeling, Ela Keeling, Gilmore and Abby Metzger, first; Metzger, second in 1,600-meter run and 3,200-meter run; Zyan Foster, discus; Lauryn Dunn, 3,200-meter run; Kayla Minick, 800-meter run; Keely Bozeman, high jump; Maya Gilmore, triple jump; and Maddie Keeling and Brooklyn Gautier, pole vault.
State qualifiers for the Grace Community boys are Aden Hecht, first in 300-meter hurdles; the 4x400-meter relay team of Grant Turner, Drew Gaddis, Colton Harmon and Grayson Gaddis, first; Grayson Gaddis, second in 800-meter run; Kole Crawford, second in discus; the 4x200-meter relay team of Sam Brown, Blake Harmon, Caden Lynch and Reed Alexander, second; Harmon, 400-meter dash; Grayson Gaddis, 1,600-meter run; Ayle Hecht, pole vault; and the 4x100-meter relay team of Brown, Blake Harmon, Colton Harmon and Alexander.
Other Bishop Gorman girls competing at regionals were Berry, eighth in 400-meter dash; McKnight, fifth in long jump; Berry, seventh in triple jump; Abigail West, eighth in triple jump; McKnight, fifth in 100-meter hurdles; Alexia Remigio, seventh in 100-meter hurdles; Ifafore, fifth in discus; Maddy Madsen, seventh in shot put; Jennifer Natera, eighth in shot put; and the 4x200-meter relay team of Cleofe, Ximena Valdiva, West and Morgan Salitore, fifth.
Other Bishop Gorman boys competing at regionals were Will Vogler, fifth in 800-meter run; Garcia, eighth in 200-meter dash; Vogler, seventh in 1,600-meter run; Anthony Todd, fifth in 110-meter hurdles; Williams, fifth in 100-meter dash; and Hayes, eighth in shot put.
Other Brook Hill girls competing at regionals were Fitzgerald, sixth in triple jump; Amara Opara, eighth in triple jump; Lavender, sixth in discus; Willow Kutach, seventh in discus; the 4x100-meter relay team of Koja Abegunde, Blair Brister, Sam Martin and Ife Abegunde, sixth; the 4x200-meter relay team of Abegunde, Brister, Martin and Abegunde, sixth; and Kaylee Jackson, seventh in 400-meter dash.
Other Brook Hill boys competing at regionals were Huhtaniemi, seventh in discus; Dluzewski, sixth in long jump; Abraham Fajembola, sixth in 110-meter hurdles; the 4x200-meter relay team of Fajembola, Osagie Aziegbe, James Bailey and Dylan Malone, eighth; and Malone, eighth.
Other Grace Community girls points earners were Ela Keeling, 100-meter hurdles and 300-meter hurdles; Randi Huddleston, discus; Zyan Foster, shot put; Sadie Arriola, shot put; Addison Eli, 200-meter dash; Paige Gilmore, 100-meter dash, 200-meter dash and high jump; Porter, 200-meter dash and long jump; Dunn, 1,600-meter run; Kayla Minick, 1,600-meter run; Whitney Callens, 3,200-meter run; and the 4100-meter relay team of Maya Gilmore, Maddie Keeling, Eli and Porter.
Other Grace Community boys points earners were Blake Harmon, 100-meter dash; Austin Callens, 3,200-meter run; Doak Porter, 110-meter hurdles; Aden Hecht, 110-meter hurdles; Kole Crawford, shot put; Jamarion Johnson, 200-meter dash; Drew Gaddis, 800-meter run; Roe Gaddis, 3,200-meter run; Seth Wilson, shot put; Jeff Torres, high jump; Cole Edens, long jump; Aslan Morales, pole vault; and McCade Stinson, high jump.
Both Gorman team finished in fourth place out of 14 teams.