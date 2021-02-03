Wednesday marked the first National Signing Day for Tyler Legacy High School.
And Legacy celebrated the moment by sending seven football players to the next level.
Defensive end Garfield Lawrence signed with the University of Houston. Cornerback Jakelyn Morgan is headed to the University of Arizona. Offensive lineman Dion Daniels signed with Houston Baptist University. Defensive tackle Chris Harris is staying home to play for Tyler Junior College. Offensive lineman Keyshawn Reggie signed with Navarro College. Offensive lineman Kendrick Tutt will go north to Wisconsin Lutheran College. Defensive back John Turman signed with McPherson College
“I am proud of these young men and what they’re doing on the football field but also using it as a vehicle to continue their education,” first-year Legacy head football coach Joe Willis said.
Lawrence is a three-year letterman who finished his senior season with 71 tackles, 10 tackles for loss and eight sacks.
“Garfield is a big, athletic defensive end which caused opposing teams to specifically gameplan for him,” Legacy assistant coach Jason Pitts said. “While two or three offensive linemen attempted to block him, his teammates were free to make a play. He made the whole defense better.”
Lawrence was originally committed to Kansas but recently decommitted and flipped to Houston.
“They stayed on me since last signing day,” Lawrence said. “I fell in love with it as soon as I stepped on campus.”
Lawrence will major in engineering.
Morgan rejoined the Red Raiders this season after spending his junior year at Brook Hill. He had 31 tackles.
“Jakelyn was a great addition to our secondary,” Pitts said.
Morgan committed to Arizona, but then head coach Kevin Sumlin was fired. Morgan decided to stick with his commitment even after former New England Patriots assistant Jedd Fisch was named the head coach of the Wildcats.
“It’s a beautiful culture,” Morgan said. I love the coaching staff. I also love the competition. It’s the PAC-12, so I’m grateful for that.”
Morgan said that his position coach, DeWayne Walker, coached Jalen Ramsey in the NFL, and that was appealing to him.
“He coached my favorite corner, and that’s Jalen Ramsey,” Morgan said. “Hopefully I can step in his shoes in the NFL. My goal after college is to make it to the NFL. But for now, I’m just worried about college.”
Morgan will major in family media.
Daniels is a three-year starter who had 31 pancakes and 23 knockdowns as a senior with no sacks allowed.
“There was never a doubt his side of the line was going to be solid,” Pitts said. “His experience and leadership made the entire offensive line better every day.”
Daniels originally committed to the Air Force but recently decommitted and switched to Houston Baptist.
“The reason I’m going there to overall have a great experience and be able to have a family environment,” Daniels said. “Also, it will be good to be able to correlate with the coaches, and I feel like they have the best O-line coach there that fits me and ultimately it will make me a better man to take me to my goals.”
Daniels said he plans to major in business management.
Harris is a three-year letterman who had 62 tackles and five sacks as a senior.
“He was willing to play any position on the defensive line,” Pitts said. “He routinely accounted for at least two offensive blockers, freeing up our backfield to make plays.”
Harris said he likes the fact that he can play competitive football and also stay close to home.
“I felt the love there,” Harris said. “I talked to the coaches about their play scheme and playbook, and I feel like they can put me in a good position to succeed. It will also be great being able to play at Rose Stadium once again and being around my family and my support system.”
Reggie is a two-year letterman who had 12 pancakes and 20 knockdowns.
“Keyshawn is a huge part of our offensive success,” Pitts said. “He was a big body that defenses had to try to attack to achieve any success.”
Reggie said he liked what Navarro brought to the table.
“The reason I’m going to Navarro is the coaching staff,” Reggie said. They just bring positive vibes. They like me, and I like them, and I’m just grateful to be able to go play for them and be a part of the next level.”
Reggie said he plans to be a business major.
Tutt is a two-year varsity letterman and had 10 pancakes and seven knockdowns.
“Kendrick is a big, strong body in the interior of our offensive line,” Pitts said. “He is very intelligent and able to play on either side of the ball at left or right guard.”
Tutt is going nearly 1,000 miles away to play college football, but he said he is excited about the opportunity.
“When I visited the school, it was a great place,” Tutt said. “They showed me a real home and family atmosphere. They’re a tough team, all about grit. That’s what I like. It reminds me of high school.”
Tutt said he will major in kinesiology and/or marine biology.
Turman is a one-year varsity letterman.
“John came to practice every day with his mind made up to make the team better,” Pitts said.
Turman will be joining his older brother, Jamichael, at McPherson College in McPherson, Kansas.
“I feel like it’s the best fit for me,” Turman said “It’s going to be great being with my brother. It’s always been a big dream.”
Turman said he wants to major in music technology.
TWITTER: @BrandonOSports