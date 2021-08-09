After winning his first Hollytree Men's Club Golf Championship last year, Seth Murphy decided why not go for two.
The Athens resident made it his goal for 2021 and he accomplished that feat on Sunday, capturing the 38th Annual Hollytree Men's Club Championship at Hollytree Country Club in Tyler.
Since joining the club in June 2020, the former University of Arkansas golfer is 2 for 2 in the championship.
"I struck the ball very, very well so I was happy with that," Murphy said. "That was certainly beneficial today with the breezy conditions — just kept the ball in play for the most part — hit a few errant shots today."
Murphy carded a 7-under 209 to win by 12 strokes over runner-up Jerry Hudgins (69-76-76—221). Mike Custer and Paul Manziel tied for third at 224. Ryan Slaughter was fifth.
Murphy said he "was pleased with the work he has put in and the progress I made in the past year or so since I got back in the game."
He played at Arkansas from 2000 to 2004, but had given up competitive golf for more than a decade before going for the green again starting in 2020.
With Hudgins, Manziel and Custer trying to get close, Murphy birdied the par 3, 173-yard No. 13 hole and followed at No. 16 (par 5, 534 yards) with an eagle to basically clinch the title.
"That hole (16) owed me a couple (of shots)," Murphy said. "The two previous rounds I felt like I had hit some good shots; unfortunately I hit in the water there on my second shot (Saturday) after a really good drive. In the first round I hit two really good shots and got it over the green in a place that was just impossible to get it up and down."
On Sunday, he hit a nice drive on the right side of the fairway. He then hit a 4-iron from about 213 yards to within 15-feet of the hole. He then drained the putt.
Murphy's wife, Megan, was on hand for the first and third rounds. He calls her his biggest fan and his good luck charm, providing motivation when needed.
Former champions Manziel (2004, 2005), Custer (2016), Slaughter (2013) and Joe Smith (2017) were in the field.
Erik Fleming won the Seniors crown with a 164 (84-80), one stroke ahead of John Holt (82-83—165).
Eight-time seniors champion John McKinley, who won his fourth straight title last year, did not play this year.
Other flight winners were Matt Mooty (First), Gary Miller (Second), Terry Blevins (Third), Drew Von Eschenbach (Fourth) and Randle Loving (Fifth).
NOTES: Jackson Smith, the former All Saints standout, took part in the tournament. He is the assistant golf coach at SFA. ... The late Jimmy Wheeler holds the record of eight titles (1984, 1986, 1988, 1992, 1994, 2008, 2009, 2010) with Andy Wall second with six (1985, 1987, 1990, 1991, 1997, 1999). Darin Newhouse (2001, 2006, 2007, 2015) and the late Reggie Howell (2003, 2011, 2014, 2018) follow with four each. Les Loggins (1996, 2002) and David Ward (1998, 2000) each have two crowns. ... Other champions include: James Williams (1989), Chris Beall (1993), Adam Flynn (1995), Chris Ewert (2012) and David Bridges (2019).
---
38th Annual Hollytree Men’s Club Golf Championship
Hollytree Country Club, Tyler
Championship Flight — 1, Seth Murphy, 70-69-70—209; 2, Jerry Hudgins, 69-76-76—221; 3, (tie) Mike Custer, 74-76-74—224; Paul Manziel, 72-72-80—224; 5, Ryan Slaughter, 74-75-80—229.
First Flight — 1, Matt Mooty, 73-73—146; 2 Jeff Cotten, 75-74—149; 3, Brandon Johnston, 75-78—153.
Second Flight — 1, Gary Miller, 83-73—156; 2, (tie) J.R. Maddox, 83-82—165; Keir Orr, 82-83—165,
Third Flight — 1, Terry Blevins, 78-78—156; 2, Tom Stanfield, 83-76—159; 3, Dewayne Stephens, 76-84—160.
Fourth Flight — 1, Drew Von Eschenbach, 83-77—160; 2, Carl Gray, 80-83—163; 3, Jay Pirtle, 87-78—165.
Fifth Flight — 1, Randle Loving, 85-86—171; 2, Brad Barton, 97-90—187; 3, Robert MacPherson, 94-95—189.
Seniors Flight — 1, Erik Fleming, 84-80—164; 2, John Holt, 82-83—165; 3, (tie) David Bright, 82-85—167; Mick Mongold, 86-81—167,