Tyler Legacy enters the new basketball season with 15 players on the roster — 15 seniors.
“We have no underclassmen,” first-year Legacy head coach Kevin Walker said. “That adds a different element because it truly is their last opportunity.”
The season tips off Saturday against Sulphur Springs at 4 p.m. in Sulphur Springs.
The Red Raiders return five players from last season — Teon Erwin, Matthew Wade, Jaylon Spencer, Nathan Noland and Will Mitchell.
Erwin and Wade offer an inside presence on both ends of the floor and also the versatility to play on the perimeter.
Spencer is handling the point guard duties.
Walker said Noland “has made huge strides” and is being more aggressive. And Mitchell is a high-energy player who can help in multiple way.
“They’ve done a great job of bringing some leadership,” Walker said. “Varsity basketball is different. The speed is different. The physicality is different. And they’ve done a good job of really leading this group to help us get to the level we want to be.”
Walker, who was an assistant coach with the Red Raiders last season, takes over after Alan Simmons departed after four seasons to go to Aledo.
“The kids have done a great job of buying in,” Walker said. “These guys are doing a job every day of being excited and getting after it in practice.”
The Red Raiders have had scrimmages against Hallsville and Mesquite Poteet.
“Offensively, we’ve done some really good things. We’ve put up a lot of points,” Walker said. “Defensively, we did some really good things. Saturday (against Hallsville), we gave up more than we wanted to. But we cleaned some stuff up and did a great job in the first eight minutes against Poteet and only gave up four points.
“I talk to these guys all of the time about making sure we are having a good possession every possession. And especially defensive possessions, because it leads to run outs and easy buckets, which is when we are at our best.”
Some newcomers to watch for off the bench for Legacy are Deuteronomy Smith, Jamarion Robinson, Austin McCoo and Braylon Johnson.
The Red Raiders will play their first four games on the road. The first home game in the newly renovated Tyler Legacy Varsity Gym will be against Lakeview at 2 p.m. on Nov. 24.
The District 10-6A opener is at home against Rockwall on Dec. 22.