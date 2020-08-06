WINONA — Accountability was the word of the day for the Winona Wildcats as they took the practice field on Thursday afternoon.
“We know we have to hold each other accountable and do things right,” senior Arimon Ford said. “If we do things right more often, we can overcome the little things and hopefully it leads to more wins.”
Winona went 6-5 last season and reached the playoffs for the fifth consecutive year under head coach Keylon Kincade. With 16 seniors back for the 2020 season, the Wildcats look to have another strong season.
“I expect those seniors to be an extension of me and hold each other accountable so we can have another successful year,” Kincade said.
One of those seniors is MaxPreps Small School All-American linebacker Peyton Snow, who had 163 tackles last season and was the Associated Press Class 3A Defensive Player of the Year.
“I expect the same thing and even more from him this year,” Kincade said. “Peyton has had at least 163 tackles since his freshman year. We know the offense is going to play to try to stop him, but we know he’s going to continue to lead and make plays.”
“I just have to do what coach asks me to do and play within the team,” Snow said.
While the Wildcats have great individuals like Snow and Ford, it’s the team mentality that should pay dividends.
“It’s my job to make sure we’re playing as a cohesive unit and putting everything they’re being taught together,” Kincade said.
Julio Zuniga is back at quarterback after throwing for 1,502 yards and 10 touchdowns last season. He will play behind an offensive line led by center JJ Barrera, who currently sits as the valedictorian for his graduating class.
The Wildcats are scheduled to open the 2020 season Aug. 28 at Lone Oak.
“We’re excited to be able to come out here and work hard to get ready for the season,” Snow said. “Hopefully we get to play and hopefully we have a good season this year.”
“We’re all excited,” Kincade said. “Most of all, there might be even more excitement because there was a chance we weren’t going to be able to even have a season. We just have to thank God we’re able to come out here, and we’re just trying to keep the kids and coaches safe, doing our part to be responsible with this COVID situation.”