Tyler Legacy began volleyball practice on Monday.
The Lady Raiders finalized teams on Wednesday. And the season begins on Tuesday, Aug. 9.
“It is a little hectic,” fourth-year Legacy head coach Bryan Winegeart said. “They show up Monday, and by Wednesday, we have to have teams finalized. Thank goodness that since I have started coaching that the UIL has eased restrictions in the summer. What we tell these kids is yes, tryouts are these dates, but every day you step in the gym, it’s a tryout.”
The Lady Raiders finished their third practice on Wednesday, when the theme was college T-Shirt day. Shirts included Tennessee, Arizona State, Prairie View A&M, Baylor, Texas, Texas A&M, TCU, Louisiana Tech, UT Tyler, Alabama, Stephen F. Austin, Oklahoma, Middle Tennessee, Texas Tech, Florida and Central Arkansas.
“We’ve seen lots of energy and excitement,” Winegeart said. “That’s what I love about the first of the year is everybody has hope about what the season could be. And this year, we’re going to have a pretty senior-laden team. I’m excited for those kids to put in the work. This is the group I started with when they were freshmen.”
Among those seniors is Avery Armstrong.
“It’s super exciting,” Armstrong said. “It looks like we will have a good season. It will be a lot of fun to get back to playing games. We have a lot of good team chemistry and everybody plays well together.”
Another senior is Shelby Huntsberger.
“I’m really excited just to get back into the routine of everything and all of the games and be with my team and to have fun this season,” Huntsberger said. “I think we just need to stay positive and work together. I feel like we have a really good chance to have a good season.”
Some other returners are Ionna Jones, Adele McCown, Megan Lininger, Ahava Young and Mallory Thedford. Some newcomers are Alexis Correa, Laketa Smith, Ayanna Prince and Ronelle Sampson.
Kylie Stewart and Catherine Ripka have joined Winegeart and Sonorah Duty on the coaching staff.
“We’re really excited to get going this season,” Winegeart said. “We have a revamped coaching staff, so it’s been fantastic working with them.”
Legacy competes in District 10-6A with Mesquite, Mesquite Horn, North Forney, Rockwall, Rockwall-Heath and Royse City.
“Our expectations are to go and be one or two in our district,” Winegeart said. “The hard thing about 6A is if you aren’t one or two in your district, you’re going to have a hard time in the playoffs, and that’s just the reality of it. We’ve really strengthened our schedule. We’re going into the metroplex a lot more in the preseason to prepare us for what we’re going to see.”
Legacy will take on Whitehouse in a scrimmage on Saturday before opening the regular season against Longview at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday in Longview. The Lady Raiders will host the Tyler ISD Invitational Aug. 11-13.