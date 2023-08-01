Bishop Gorman will hit the volleyball court next week with high hopes.
After going winless in district play in 2022, the Lady Crusaders are looking to their seniors to provide more wins in 2023.
“I have high expectations this year,” senior Jillian Rae said. “It’s my last year, and we have this growing confidence. We want to improve so much from last year. We have to put in the work, keep the confidence up and be able to lean on each other.”
Rae was with senior teammates Jade Martins and Maggie Robertson at a fall sports media day at the CHRISTUS Orthopedics & Sports Medicine Institute on July 24 to talk about the upcoming season.
“Kind of like Jillian said, I’m super excited, and I think because we have a senior-heavy team, we’re all super excited,” Martins said. “I think we have a lot to improve on, and we are super willing to improve, and we all want to just have our best season yet.”
“I think we want to give it our all this year since it’s our last year,” Robertson said. “We all know each other so well, and it’s super fun to play with each other. We have a pretty senior-heavy team. I think we just all want to grow as players and also grow as a team and go out with a bang for our last year.”
Gorman competes in TAPPS District 2-3A with Cornerstone Christian, Lakehill Prep, Lucas Christian, North Dallas Adventist and Yavneh Academy.
Gorman will face Carlisle at noon on Aug. 10.