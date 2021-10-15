LIBERTY CITY — Jace Burns had a hand in three scores in the first half, Brannigan Willige scored a pair of second half touchdowns and the Sabine Cardinals pulled away from the White Oak Roughnecks for a 42-14 District 6-3A Division I win on Friday at James Bamberg Stadium.
Sabine improves to 6-2 overall and remains unbeaten in league play at 4-0. White Oak drops to 4-3 and 1-2.
Burns opened the scoring for the Cardinals with a 17-yard touchdown run to cap an eight-play, 61-yard drive. A 16-yard run by Willige and an 11-yard pass from Burns to Caden Hardin kept the chains moving.
White Oak answered with a 9-play, 50-yard scoring march that was capped by an 8-yard touchdown pass from Cayson Siegley to Dalton Morgan with just 31 seconds left in the quarter. The drive was set up by Holden Hodges' interception.
Sabine moved in front 21-7 on a 53-yard touchdown run by Burns and a 51-yard touchdown pass from Burns to Cooper McNatt - the later score coming on the first play after a three-and-out by the Roughnecks.
Siegley leaped over several players for a 1-yard touchdown run with 4:21 left in the half to end an 8-play, 82-yard drive and make the halftime score 21-14.
The second half was all Sabine.
Burns and McNatt hooked up on a 41-yard scoring strike with 9:38 left in the third to end the first possession of the half, and with 1:08 left in the period Willige got in from 1-yard out to end a drive set up by a Caden Richardson interception. The drive was keyed by a 69-yard pass from Burns to Cayden Fortson.
Willige capped the scoring with a 29-yard run at the 8:08 mark of the fourth quarter to make the final 42-0.
Sabine is idle on Friday and will visit Gladewater on Oct. 29. White Oak hosts Gladewater on Friday.