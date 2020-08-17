The Texas A&M Aggies knew what SEC teams they would be playing in 2020; now they know when.
The Aggies open their season at Kyle Field, hosting Vanderbilt on Sept. 26.
Then A&M has West Division perennial power Alabama in Tuscaloosa on Oct. 3, followed by East Division contender Florida in College Station on Oct. 17.
Both Alabama (No. 3) and Florida (No. 8) are in the preseason Top 25 poll top 10. The Aggies are No. 13.
After Florida, Texas A&M takes on the Pirate himself in old friend Mike Leach in Stark Vegas, Mississippi. That an intriguing matchup between Jimbo Fisher and Leach is on Oct. 17.
After a bye, the Aggies will host Arkansas in College Station on Oct. 31 instead of their usual meeting at Jerry World. While Arkansas still leads the series 41-32-3, A&M has won eight straight. There have been three overtime games in that winning streak.
The remainder of the A&M schedule includes:
Nov. 7 at South Carolina;
Nov. 14 at Tennessee (first visit to Knoxville for the Aggies);
Nov. 21 vs. Mississippi (Lane “Train” Kiffin comes to town);
Nov. 28 vs. LSU (Tigers have won 8 of the last 9, but A&M captured a 74-72 victory in 2018);
Dec. 5 at Auburn (Tigers are facing A&M instead of Alabama in their final season game).
After an 8-5 season and a victory in the Texas Bowl over Oklahoma State, the Aggies, with Kellen Mond returning at quarterback, and their fans are hoping to start cashing in on some big wins under Fisher.
Each SEC team will play 10 games and have one open date mid-season in addition to an open date on Dec. 12.
The 2020 SEC Championship Game is set for Saturday, Dec. 19, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.
Week-by-week in the SEC includes (times to be announced):
Sept. 26 — Vanderbilt at Texas A&M; Alabama at Missouri; Florida at Mississippi; Mississippi State at LSU; Georgia at Arkansas; Kentucky at Auburn; Tennessee at South Carolina;
Oct. 3 — Texas A&M at Alabama; Auburn at Georgia; Arkansas at Mississippi State; South Carolina at Florida; Mississippi at Kentucky; LSU at Vanderbilt; Missouri at Tennessee;
Oct. 10 — Florida at Texas A&M; Alabama at Mississippi; Auburn at Arkansas; Tennessee at Georgia; Mississippi State at Kentucky; Missouri at LSU; South Carolina at Vanderbilt;
Oct. 17 — Texas A&M at Mississippi State; Georgia at Alabama; Mississippi at Arkansas; Auburn at South Carolina; LSU at Florida; Kentucky at Tennessee; Vanderbilt at Missouri;
Oct. 24 — Alabama at Tennessee; Auburn at Mississippi; Missouri at Florida; Georgia at Kentucky; South Carolina at LSU;
Oct. 31 — Arkansas at Texas A&M; Mississippi State at Alabama; LSU at Auburn; Kentucky at Missouri; Mississippi at Vanderbilt;
Nov. 7 — Texas A&M at South Carolina; Tennessee at Arkansas; Florida vs. Georgia (Jacksonville, Florida); Vanderbilt at Mississippi State;
Nov. 14 — Texas A&M at Tennessee; Alabama at LSU; Arkansas at Florida; Auburn at Mississippi State; Georgia at Missouri; Vanderbilt at Kentucky; South Carolina at Mississippi;
Nov. 21 — Mississippi at Texas A&M; Kentucky at Alabama; LSU at Arkansas; Tennessee at Auburn; Florida at Vanderbilt; Mississippi State at Georgia; Missouri at South Carolina;
Nov. 28 — LSU at Texas A&M; Auburn at Alabama; Arkansas at Missouri; Kentucky at Florida; Georgia at South Carolina; Mississippi State at Mississippi; Tennessee at Vanderbilt;
Dec. 5 — Texas A&M at Auburn; Alabama at Arkansas; Florida at Tennessee; Vanderbilt at Georgia; South Carolina at Kentucky; Mississippi at LSU; Missouri at Mississippi State.