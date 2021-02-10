Scottie Turner knocked down a jumper with 15 seconds remaining to give Tyler Junior College a 66-65 win over No. 17 Blinn Wednesday night in a Region XIV basketball game at Wagstaff Gymnasium.
Turner, a former All Saints standout, was scoreless in the first half. He was held without a field goal until the final three minutes.
After Isaac Aguiar scored inside to cut Blinn’s lead from 59-52 to 59-54, Turner drove to the basket and finished through contact to cut the score to 59-56 with 2:48 to play.
After Davion Coleman hit two free throws to make it 61-56, Jestin Porter hit a 3-pointer with 1:58 on the clock and then converted an old-fashioned 3-point play to put TJC in front, 62-61, with 1:25 to play.
Bonke Maring hit two free throws with 1:06 left to give Blinn a 63-62 lead. Porter continued his big night by responding with a jumper with 52 seconds to play to make the score 64-63.
After Maring scored in the lane to give the advantage back to the Buccaneers, Porter tried to answer again but was off the mark. Judah Jordan rebounded the ball for Blinn, but was called for a traveling violation with 27.5 seconds left.
After a timeout, Porter got the ball near the top of the key looking to come off a screen just like he had done most of the night. With Blinn focusing on containing Porter, he passed the ball to his right to Turner. Turner took one dribble to the right and then crossed back over to his left to create separation from the defender, and he immediately pulled up and knocked down the go-ahead jumper with 15 seconds left.
Blinn had one final shot for the win. Calvin Carpenter attempted a three from the right side, and it was no good. Tyler Washington grabbed the offensive rebound for his 10th board of the night, but he was unable to get up a shot attempt before time expired.
“It was a really good team win,” TJC head coach Mike Marquis said. “It was fun to see them that excited in the locker room, too.
“It was another good defensive effort. I think they were ranked, so that makes that win even more fun for a young team.”
Porter led the Apaches (4-2) with 33 points, including five made 3-pointers. Aguiar had 10 points and nine rebounds. Turner, Mason Matthews and Taevon Anderson all had 6 points. Matthews grabbed nine rebounds, and Turner added seven rebounds and six assists.
“This win was super big for us, especially coming together collectively as a team, playing hard together as a team and just fighting all the way through,” Turner said.
TJC led 14-6 early. Blinn had an 11-2 run later in the half to cut the score to 25-23. The Apaches led 32-28 at the break.
TJC pushed its lead to 10, 42-32, early in the second half. The Buccaneers then went on an 8-0 run to cut the score to 42-40. Porter and Jordan traded 3-pointers for TJC and Blinn. Washington then hit a 3-pointer to put Blinn ahead. The Buccaneers’ run extended to 10-0 to give them a 50-45 lead with 8:58 to play.
Coleman came off of the bench to lead Blinn (5-2) with 16 points. Washington had 15 points and 10 rebounds. Maring had 14 points and 13 boards, and Jordan added 8 points and seven assists.
TJC will host Panola (6-1) at 4 p.m. Saturday. Panola took a 102-61 win over Jacksonville on Wednesday.
———
Tyler 66, Blinn 65
Blinn 28 37 — 65
TJC 32 34 — 66
BLINN — Judah Jordan 8; Tyler Washington 15; Austin Galuppo 3; Bonke Maring 14; Braelon Seals 2; Davion Coleman 16; Kylon Owens 4; Sanmi Fajana 3.
TJC — Jestin Porter 33; Scottie Turner, 6; Mason Matthews 6; Isaac Aguiar 10; Blessing Adespie 4; Dominique Michael 1; Taevon Anderson 6.