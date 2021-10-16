The Steers came close to giving Greg Ellis his first win as head coach, but Lyon College held off Texas College, 33-32, on Saturday at Christus Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium in Tyler.
The Steers (0-7) fall to 0-5 in Sooner Athletic Conference play. The Scots from Batesville, Arkansas improve to 1-6 and 1-5.
TC's kicker was injured and the Steers had to go for two points each time. They made one two-conversion, but were stopped four other times.
Diamond Woods hauled in a 7-yard TD pass from Jerry McConico with 4:08 in the fourth quarter, to pull within one, 33-32, but the try for two failed.
TC got the ball back with 1:36 on the clock, but the Scots' Chris Bronson picked off a pass and Lyon ran out the clock.
Woods led the Steers with 90 yards on six carries and he had four receptions for 24 yards. He scored on runs of 82 and 1 yards.
McConico also tossed a TD pass to Daniel Hurt and Dajuan Hill scored on a 4-yard run.
TC travels out west to Glendale, Arizona to take on Arizona Christian College on Oct. 23. LC is slated to meet Southwestern Assembles of God in Waxahachie on Oct. 23.