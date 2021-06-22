Firing an 11-under 61, the team of Brad Scoggin (Crandall), Blake Williamson (Trinity Valley Community College), Chancz Johnson (Mabank) and Jayson Hicks (Cross Roads) scored a four-stroke win in 34th Annual Coaches Playday played Tuesday morning at The Pinnacle Golf Club on the shores of Cedar Creek Reservoir.
It wa the second straight year and second time overall for Williamson to claim championship honors. For Scoggin, Johnson and Hicks, a first-year participant, it was their first time to win and raised the number of participants on the winning team at least one time to 95 in 34 years
A scorecard playoff made the team of Chuck Chapman (Guest), Casey Needham (Guest), Mondo Renteria (Guest) and Brad Burnett (TVCC) the second-place finisher with a 65. Also carding a 65 was the third-place team of Ronny Snow (Rusk), Trent Montgomery (Rusk), Doug Steger (Guest) and Joe Elerson (Athens Review).
The nine-team field was separated by 10 strokes.
Eustace High School assistant coach Stephen Tardiff was announced as the 21st recipient of the C. O. Phillips Memorial Award, which is presented each year to an ambassador for golf in the memory of former Malakoff Junior High School coach C.O. Phillips, who was an avid golfer and multi-year participant in Coaches Playday. He died in the summer of 2000.
Prior to the start of the tournament, a moment of silence was held in memory/honor of former Eustace High School superintendent/athletic director/head football coach Gene Bethea. The multi-year participant in the event and 2009 recipient of the Phillips award died in April.
The tournament was played in cool, overcast conditions. The event was played at The Pinnacle for a sixth straight year and 11th time overall. The first Coaches Playday was held there in 1988.
The tournament was sponsored by Trinity Valley Community College and the Athens Daily Review.
---
34th Annual Coaches Playday
Date: June 22
The Pinnacle Golf Club, Mabank
1, Brad Scoggin-Blake Williamson-Chancz Johnson-Jayson Hicks, 30-31—61; 2, Chuck Chapman-Casey Needham-Mondo Renteria-Brad Burnett, 31-34—65; 3, Ronny Snow-Trent Montgomery-Doug Steger-Joe Elerson, 33-32—65; 4, (tie) Chris Frederick-Bill Mullins-Eddie Kite-Chip Souza, 33-33—66; Sherard Poteete-Troy Scott-Daniel Pierce-Billy Howard, 33-33—66; 6, (tie) Billy Hughes-John Trammell-Robby Robertson-J.T. Trammell, 34-34—68; Jeff Thorpe-Jerry King-Jay Mienk-Lange Svehlak 33-35—68; 8, Chris Powers-Stephen Tardiff-Steve Green-Harold Jones 37-32—69; 9, Eddie Arthus-Benny Rogers-Scotty Bradley-Tres Winn-Blake Bryan 34-37—71.
Special Events
C.O. Phillips Memorial Award — Stephen Tardiff
Putting Contest — Brad Scoggin
Longest Putt Made No. 1 — Doug Steger
Closest To The Hole No. 2 — Ronny Snow
Closest To The Hole No. 7 — Brad Scoggin
Closest To The Hole No. 10 — Harold Jones
No. Participants — 37.