Jason Schultz, of Allen, captured the Texas Mid-Amateur Match Play Championship on Sunday at Denton Country Club in Argyle.
Schultz, the No. 7 seed, defeated No. 4 Rob Couture, of Celina, 2 & 1 in the final match.
It was Schultz’s second Texas Golf Association win of the year, previously winning the North Mid-Amateur at Paris Golf and Country Club in late March.
Couture took an early 2 up lead. Schultz tied the match on the eight hole with a birdie.
Tied at the turn, both players made pars on the 10th, 11th, and 12th to keep the match tied through 12 holes. Schultz made birdie on the par-4 13th hole to take his first lead of the match. On the 14th hole, the pair each made birdie three to keep Schultz 1-up. Both players made par on the par-4 15th before Schultz made a birdie two on the 16th going 2-up and dormie in the match. Schultz found the fairway on the par-5 17th and hit a near perfect shot reach the green in two, 11-feet short of the flag. Couture missed his birdie putt and conceded the eagle putt to Schultz, giving him a 2 & 1 match victory.
The Mid-Amateur Match Play is open to players 25 years of age or older and hold a handicap index of 5.4 or less. The unique format starts with 90 players competing in an 18-hole stroke play qualifying. From there, the low 32 players advance to the match play portion of the championship.
The Texas Mid-Amateur stroke play will be hosted by Abilene Country Club Sept. 23-25.